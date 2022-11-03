The Ministry of Economy and Planning signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Impact Center, to establish a general framework of cooperation to enable the adoption of evidence-based planning practices within developmental sectors and to deepen the collaborative socio-economic efforts toward Saudi Vision 2030 strategic goals.

The MOU was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Planning by Rakan bin Abdullah Alsheikh, Deputy Minister for Policies and Economic Planning, while the Impact Center was represented by its CEO, Eng. Ahmed bin Adlan Alshamrani.

The MOU will strengthen efforts for joint advocacy and support in building an effective monitoring and evaluation (M&E) ecosystem, by promoting adequate awareness of the critical functions of M&E activities, shedding light on key evaluation principles, and developing the proper M&E systems that can direct resources towards measurable outcomes in addition to launching dedicated M&E programs for socio-economic development projects, while working alongside the project team to deliver targeted M&E frameworks.

The MOU also included the organization and hosting of workshops and seminars with public sector practitioners to mainstream M&E practices in public policy, which will ultimately promote economic and social welfare.

This memorandum is a step towards the development of evidence-based economic policies and development plans while leveraging both parties’ scientific and knowledge-based expertise.

