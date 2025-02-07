Dubai, UAE: Heriot-Watt University Dubai, which has been a pioneering institution in the UAE’s higher education sector for 20 years, today announced that all current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been granted Initial Programme Accreditation by the UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said, “Over the past eighteen months, we have worked with the CAA on the federal accreditation of our current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The granting of Initial Programme Accreditation for all 71 programmes is a significant milestone for Heriot-Watt University Dubai. This achievement reflects our commitment to academic excellence, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. It has been a complex yet rewarding process, made possible by the dedication of our faculty, staff, and colleagues across our global network. With this accreditation, our graduates can seamlessly pursue further degrees at CAA-accredited universities. It also enhances their opportunities to work in government and government-related sectors across the GCC and the MENA region. We are grateful to the CAA for their collaborative approach in supporting our efforts.”

The CAA is the UAE federal government’s quality assurance agency for higher education and is designed to assure prospective students, their families, employers, and other stakeholders that licensed institutions and their programmes meet levels of academic quality consistent with current international practice. The programme accreditation builds on Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s Initial Institutional Licensure which was granted by the UAE’s Ministry of Education in 2023, reaffirming the University's commitment to delivering high-quality British education to students across the region.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai established its presence in the UAE as the first British university to open a campus in Academic City, Dubai and started with an initial offering of three programmes and a student population of 120. Today, it is home to over 5000 students and is one of the top UK universities in Dubai for business and links with industry. The University continues to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and industry-relevant experience needed to excel in their chosen fields, both regionally and internationally.

About Heriot-Watt University Dubai

As the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai in 2005, Heriot-Watt University Dubai established itself as a pioneer in the higher education market in the UAE. The University’s reputation for world-class teaching and practical, cutting-edge research combined with its strong links to business and industry, has seen it attract a thriving population of undergraduate and postgraduate students over the last two decades. It offers an extensive range of programmes, distributed across five academic Schools. Heriot-Watt graduates are highly employable and sought after by the best organisations worldwide, seeing over 90% of alumni taking graduate-level jobs or further study within six months of graduation.