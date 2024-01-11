Abu Dhabi: H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the fourth edition of the domestic tourism campaign, titled ‘World’s Coolest Winter 2024,’ under the theme ‘Unforgettable Stories.’ The initiative is part of the UAE's domestic tourism strategy introduced by His Highness in December 2020, with the goal of developing an integrated domestic tourism landscape.

The latest edition of the campaign aims to boost domestic tourism and attract tourists from around the world to enjoy the winter in the UAE. It highlights all attractions the country offers to visitors, including the unique climate, iconic entertainment options, cultural and natural landmarks, and diverse activities that make for memorable experiences.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE Tourism Council, said: “The fourth edition of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, scheduled to take place from January 9 to February 20, 2024, is aimed at showcasing the UAE's unique tourism attractions and winter experiences, its rich cultural heritage, and enchanting natural landscapes. Furthermore, the campaign aligns with the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031 and bolsters the UAE's prominent position on the global travel and tourism landscape.”

Audience of World’s Coolest Winter campaign 2024

The 4th edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign targets citizens, residents, and tourists in the UAE, as well as visitors from other countries. The new edition will involve the dissemination of numerous media and marketing content across various media platforms and social channels to promote its goals and effectively showcase the top winter tourism destinations in the country. It will also spotlight unique experiences, entertainment activities, and the best adventures across the seven emirates.

The last edition of the campaign showcased various tourism, natural, and entertainment attractions and experiences across the UAE. It yielded substantial economic benefits for domestic tourism, with hotel revenues reaching AED 1.8 billion, up 20 per cent compared to the second edition of the campaign, which amounted to AED 1.5 billion.

UAE tourism sector performance in the first nine months of 2023

H.E. Bin Touq confirmed that the UAE’s tourism sector continues to excel, thanks to the visionary leadership's focus on its development. This vital sector is considered one of the strategic pillars for building the economy of the future and transitioning towards a new economic model.

The Minister of Economy said: “The revenue of hotel establishments in the UAE has surged to AED 32.2 billion from January to September 2023, marking a 27 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, the number of hotel guests in the seven emirates of the UAE reached 20.2 million during the first nine months of 2023, up 12 per cent from the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, the hotel occupancy rate hit 75 per cent in the first nine months of the previous year, reflecting a six percent year-over-year growth.” His Excellency highlighted that these indicators play a crucial role in achieving the national target set by the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to elevate the sector’s contribution to the UAE's GDP to AED 450 billion by the next decade.”

