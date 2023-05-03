Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, met with H.E. Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Bahrain’s Minister of Tourism, to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2023, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 1 to 4.

H.E. Bin Touq said that the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain share strong bilateral relations and deep historical ties, emphasizing the UAE’s keenness to enhance tourism cooperation with various global partners and open up new avenues for constructive cooperation. These efforts are especially important since Arab tourism has unique strengths as it boasts heritage, natural and archaeological elements, not to forget promising investment opportunities.

The Minister of Economy apprised the Bahraini side of the growth and accomplishments achieved by UAE tourism, which confirm the sector’s continuing growth. The country’s hotel establishments received 25 million guests in 2022, up 30 per cent from that of 2021, while the number of tourist nights went up to 91 million with an 18 per cent growth. Consequently, hotel revenues also went up to AED 38 billion in 2022, reflecting a 35 per cent growth, while occupancy rates across 1,198 hotel establishments grew by 71 per cent, with the number of hotel rooms exceeding 200,000.

The meeting explored closer cooperation in the development of tourism products, exchange of data, and the diversification of tourism promotion programs in a way that enhances tourism flows between the two countries.

The two sides further agreed to enhance coordination of joint efforts with regard to the selection of the Gulf tourism capital, especially since the Kingdom of Bahrain recently submitted its nomination to be chosen as the Gulf tourism capital for 2024, along with Al Ain city. The two ministers also expressed their desire to exchange benefits and experiences related to yacht and marine tourism.

The number of Bahraini travelers to the UAE amounted to nearly 100,000 in 2022, a 33 per cent growth compared to 75,000 visitors in 2021. There are currently 60 flights between the two countries per week, operated by their national airlines.

