Authorization follows the removal of cabotage restrictions for on-demand charter operations, effective May 1, 2025.

This milestone supports GACA’s General Aviation Roadmap under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Riyadh – The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has granted authorization to VistaJet, making it the first international private jet operator permitted to conduct domestic flights within the Kingdom.

Following the removal of cabotage restrictions for on-demand charter operations, which came into effect on May 1, 2025. VistaJet will operate in the Kingdom, in a strategic step that reflects the Kingdom's vision to attract investments and enhance its position in the global aviation industry, which contributes to the development of the sector and raises its competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

Awad Alsulami, Executive Vice President for Economic Policies & Logistics Services at GACA, said:“Authorizing VistaJet as the first international private jet operator for domestic operations in the Kingdom is a milestone in enhancing the general aviation market in Saudi Arabia. This step will foster greater competition, stimulate sector growth, and raise the quality of services for private aviation customers in the Kingdom and across the region.”

This authorization marks an important step in advancing the objectives of the Aviation Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. The program seeks to position Saudi Arabia as the Middle East’s leading aviation sector by 2030, transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and support the continued growth of the tourism sector.

GACA’s General Aviation Roadmap is guiding this transformation by aligning infrastructure development, regulation, and investment opportunities to create a more dynamic and globally competitive general aviation sector, while also strengthening the Kingdom’s offering of luxury travel and high-value tourism segments.