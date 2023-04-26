The platform promotes timely medical decision-making and the exchange of clinical information.

United Arab Emirates - Dubai: As part of its efforts to foster a positive working environment and provide it with the most up-to-date medical technologies, Emirates Health Services, represented by the healthcare management, has announced the launch of a "knowledge management" platform, which aims to develop information exchange mechanisms that will improve the capacity of the medical staff to speed decision-making.

Dr. Kareema Alraesi , Head of the Medical Professional Affairs Department at Emirates Health Services, stated that the platform's launch is an extension of the EHS's developmental approach since its foundation, with the goal of continuing to enhance the work environment and improving its tools in accordance with the EHS's 2023-2026 strategy. She added that the platform keeps up with the country's national health goals, strategies, and programmes, with the goal of promoting a good quality of life for all members of the UAE society and achieving health sector sustainability.

The "Knowledge management" Platform launched to improve the abilities and capacities of both health care professionals and primary health care management is a complete interactive system developed to systematically manage knowledge assets in order to create added value capable of meeting strategic needs.

The "Knowledge management" Platform employs working mechanisms centred on expediting information sharing and equipping health care professionals with the essential tools that provide access to all the strategies, policies, guidance, and training materials required to deliver high-quality health care services.

The Platform's significance is highlighted by its ability and efficiency in providing specialists with information that contributes to accelerating decision-making in the provision of care services in accordance with the highest global standards and best practises in primary health care.

In an additional setting, Emirates Health Services and Merck Serono signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving the prospects for collaborative cooperation and identifying frameworks that permit both parties to benefit from their experiences in the workplace.

H.E. Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al-Sarkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, and Mr. Ahmed Fadl, General Manager of Merck Serono Gulf, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of several departmental directors from both organisations.

The MOU aims to establish a legal framework for collaboration between the two parties in the areas of clinical training for Foundation medical staff members in the treatment of chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism, as well as the acquisition and exchange of experiences.

-Ends-