Strategic location, sizeable population and a rich heritage are all working in favour of Egypt’s leisure & entertainment sector that’s experiencing robust growth.

Fuelled by growth in tourism, hospitality and entertainment offerings, Egypt’s leisure, entertainment & amusement (LEA) landscape is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $3.7 billion in 2028, industry estimates indicate.

Notably, the LEA sector contributes 12% to Egypt’s GDP.

The Egyptian government is actively promoting the development of the leisure and entertainment sector through initiatives and incentives, enhancing the investment climate.

Standing at a pivotal juncture in its economic development driven by massive infrastructure projects, entertainment is expected to play a key role in Egypt’s growth plans. With its current entertainment offerings ranging from ancient sites and Nile cruises to destinations such as Ski Egypt and Extreme land, the country’s leisure and entertainment market is diverse, dynamic and set to grow further.

Against this backdrop and under the patronage of HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt and in association with the Federation of Egypt Chamber of Commerce (FEDCOC), the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is all set to host its flagship ‘Focus on Egypt’ event on December 10 & 11, 2024 at the FEDCOC headquarter in New Cairo.

In this context, Alwalid Al Baltan, President of MENALAC highlighted that “It’s an opportune time for MENALAC to host the inaugural edition of ‘FOCUS ON EGYPT’ event, which reinforces our commitment to tap into the growth prospects of the MENA leisure and entertainment landscape.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad El Wakil, President of the Egypt Chamber of Commerce said, “Our government is actively promoting the development of the leisure and entertainment sector through several initiatives and incentives to boost investment opportunities in a largely untapped market segment. Further, the government is encouraging partnerships between the public and private sector entities to develop and manage leisure and entertainment facilities.”

The two-day ‘Focus on Egypt’ event will feature keynote sessions and panel discussions with a goal to showcase investment and growth opportunities in Cairo, highlighting areas of collaborations. Coupled with such key learnings, there will be several opportunities to network and explore Cairo’s exciting leisure and entertainment offerings as part of ‘MENALAC Explores’ conducted tours. Moreover, the conference will also feature three panel discussions focused on health & safety, FECs and waterparks.

MENALAC’s upcoming ‘Focus on Egypt’ event demonstrates the country’s commitment to expanding its entertainment sector aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to promote Egypt as a global tourism destination.

