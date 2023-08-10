The cleaning teams consist of 151 cleaners and 18 supervisors

The team responded to around 670 emergency notices since the beginning of 2023

As part of its robust efforts to maintain city cleanliness, 144 tons of public waste were collected from 7 campaigns to clean Dubai's highways

The fleet size for Dubai Municipality's waste operations management is 752 vehicles out of which 35 are for road cleaning

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has added five additional cutting-edge high-tech vehicles to its fleet of automated sweepers used for cleaning highways and external roads. This is part of the Municipality's larger plans to develop its fleet of automatic sweepers, as well as ongoing efforts to improve the city's cleanliness. It is also a testament to the Municipality's commitment to keeping up with the latest products and equipment manufactured by worldwide enterprises specializing in city hygiene and utilizing cutting-edge technologies and equipment in compliance with the most recent international regulations and standards.

Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, stated that the Municipality’s plan to expand its current cleaning fleet comprises of a variety of vehicles and cleaning equipment for different routes and areas. Five large sweepers equipped with advanced technology have been included, which can sweep roughly 2,250 km of exterior roads and highways every day. This plan is part of the waste operations department, overseen by Dubai Municipality, and aims to promote sustainability, while also embracing the use of cutting-edge technologies and equipment in compliance with the most recent international norms and regulations.

Safar said: “We intend to provide four additional sweepers of the same type this year as part of our plan, with high-speed sweeping systems capable of properly managing daily cleaning responsibilities. This will improve emergency response indicators for sand accumulation on roadways, which might reach 20 communications per day during periods of high winds and storms, as well as enhance productivity and field control efficiency of waste management-related jobs. Our proposal also meets all the needs of the Emirate's ongoing and new intersection and road construction projects, boosting the efficiency of municipal 24-hour cleaning services.”

Furthermore, Safar highlighted that the highway cleaning teams of 151 cleaners and 18 supervisors responded to 670 urgent notices since the beginning of this year, including those related to road accidents, tailings on both sides of the roads, dead animals, and sand waste. He added that seven field hygiene campaigns were conducted to clear the emirate’s highways and traffic from obstructions, random grass waste, and sand accumulation between iron barriers, all of which impair road safety and slow down traffic. Through these campaigns, 144 tons of grass, dried trees, and general waste were eliminated.

The automated fleet of Dubai Municipality's waste operations department has 752 vehicles and equipment, including 35 for cleaning important highways. The municipality’s entire fleet strives to undertake regular field programs, general cleaning operations, and 24-hour support and emergency programs. The equipment spans from large-scale agricultural shredder machines for agricultural waste generated by farms, public parks, and tree residues to automated sweepers and pavement and public road cleaning equipment.

