About 2,250 cleaning workers, over 250 supervisory and control employees, and 747 waste management equipment and vehicles assigned to maintain cleanliness

Specialized teams to keep beaches, Dubai Creek and water channels clean

A dedicated team to ensure the cleanliness of 2,300 km of the main highways in Dubai

Live performances and events at Dubai Frame, Children's City and Safari Park

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed its preparations to ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid Al-Fitr celebration across the Emirate; by taking several measures to promote food safety and public health, as well as the cleanliness of public facilities and roads.

The preparations include equipping inspection teams and intensifying the efforts of supervisory and field teams to enhance the cleanliness of roads and public facilities. The municipality has also identified key facilities and parks where entertainment events and shows will be held, along with their corresponding schedules.

This comes in line with Dubai Municipality's vision to establish the Emirate as a sustainable, inviting, and livable city by delivering exceptional services and enhancing the quality of life for both residents and visitors of Dubai. This entails planning, managing, and ensuring the city's sustainability, as well as providing innovative municipal services that promote the well-being and happiness of people in line with the Emirate of Dubai's objectives.

Food safety monitoring

In preparation for the Eid holidays, Dubai Municipality has launched various campaigns to guarantee that food establishments comply with regulations for transporting, storing, preparing, and exhibiting food products and materials. These efforts aim to ensure the safety of the most frequently traded food items during the holidays and to provide optimal health and safety standards that enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai.

The food inspection teams conducted inspections on food establishments, hypermarkets, sweet shops, chocolate shops, and stores selling popular and Arabic sweets, following the increased demand for these items during Eid. The objective was to enforce best practices that prevent contamination of these products, particularly cross-contamination resulting from improper separation of raw meat from cooked or ready-to-eat food. Additionally, the teams monitored the degree to which food establishment workers adhered to strict standards of personal hygiene to safeguard the overall health of consumers.

Dubai Municipality teams will continue to inspect sales outlets, consumer complexes and hypermarkets, the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market, and the Waterfront Market to ensure the safety of fresh food products.

The Municipality has set operating hours for its abattoirs from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM during Eid holidays. Furthermore, the Municipality also conducted awareness campaigns to educate community members about the dangers/risks of slaughtering animals outside the designated abattoirs and emphasized the importance of avoiding itinerant butchers or indiscriminate slaughter due to the potential risks they pose to public health and the environment.

City cleanliness

Dubai Municipality has implemented comprehensive programs and technical and field work plans to enhance public hygiene and community services related to sustainable waste management during Eid Al-Fitr. These measures ensure the delivery of top-notch logistics services and the use of effective waste storage methods. Additionally, the Municipality has increased its efforts in transporting and unloading waste containers to manage waste operations and provide integrated and efficient municipal services that maintain the safety and cleanliness of the city.

As part of its procedures to enhance the cleanliness of public facilities, Dubai Municipality teams carried out cleaning operations for all 10 Eid Musallas in the Emirate and distributed 45 waste storage facilities and additional waste baskets near mosques and Eid event venues to cover emergency cases and the most crowded areas.

The Municipality has assigned about 2,250 cleaners, including 426 workers from the private sector, over 250 supervisory and monitoring employees, 747 equipment and vehicles. This includes 307 heavy vehicles, 214 light vehicles, 120 rental vehicles as well as 76 heavy equipment attached to cleaning boats, and 30 light equipment. They will be available around the clock to execute routine field programs and provide support and emergency services.

It also assigned a team to ensure the cleanliness of the beaches of the Emirate of Dubai, consisting of 73 cleaners, who will work round-the-clock in three shifts to ensure the cleanliness of 22 km of public beaches. Additionally, a specialized team equipped with the latest boats and equipment has been formed to monitor the cleanliness of Dubai Creek and water channels. Furthermore, a workforce of 57 cleaners and 5 supervisors has been set up for the initial days of Eid Al-Fitr. They will cover a total of 2,300 km of major highways.

Dubai Parks

During the Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai Municipality has fixed the operating hours for parks and recreational facilities across the Emirate. Dubai Safari Park will operate between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, while the mountain bike track in Mushrif National Park will be open from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Creek Park, Mamzar Park, Zabeel Park, Safa Park, and Mushrif National Park will be open between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM, and the Quranic Park will operate from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Dubai Frame will be open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, while the Children's City will operate from Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

Dubai Municipality has designated three public and recreational facilities in Dubai that will host live entertainment activities and shows during Eid Al Fitr. Dubai Frame will host performances from 4 to 6:30 PM on the first and second days of Eid, while Dubai Safari Park will feature live shows in the African Village at 11:00 AM, the Explorer's Village at 12:30 PM, the Asian Village at 2:30 PM, and the main exit at 3:30 PM.

The Children's City will also organize entertainment shows for children on the first, second, and third days of Eid between 4:00 and 7:30 PM, in addition to various educational workshops between 12:00 noon and 6:00 PM.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com