Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced the outcomes of its AI-powered Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform, which was launched during GITEX 2024. The initiative is part of the DLD’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and credibility in real estate advertisements across key marketing platforms, such as Property Finder, Dubizzle, and Bayut. These efforts align with Dubai AI Week's objectives, which kicked off on Monday, 21 April, and runs until 25 April.

According to the latest data, the platform has monitored over 279,000 real estate advertisements across these platforms since its launch; notably, 29% of the monitored listings were automatically modified using artificial intelligence.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Control Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, Dubai Land Department, said: “These results reaffirm our ongoing commitment to advancing real estate market oversight through cutting-edge technology. The Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform enables us to monitor advertisements more accurately and efficiently, enhancing investor and consumer confidence and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for real estate innovation.”

He added: “The ongoing, daily monitoring carried out through this platform ensures full compliance with established standards and regulations, elevating transparency within the real estate market and reaffirming DLD’s commitment to fostering a trustworthy and credible property environment. The use of artificial intelligence in oversight represents a strategic tool that reflects the Department’s direction toward digital innovation and its dedication to achieving the highest quality standards in its services.”

This platform represents a significant strategic step toward enhancing and developing Dubai’s real estate sector. It aligns with the vision of the wise leadership, which aspires to position the emirate at the forefront of global cities in digital innovation, thereby strengthening its economic standing and supporting Dubai’s long-term strategic objectives.

Through its Real Estate Regulatory Agency, Dubai Land Department had previously announced the launch of the new ‘Madmoun’ electronic service within the Trakheesi system, which issues a QR code for every real estate advertisement permit generated through the platform. This initiative aims to enhance the governance of real estate advertising as part of the Department’s broader efforts to modernise regulatory procedures and strengthen investor confidence.

Accordingly, all real estate companies are required to display the QR code on all real estate advertisements, whether visual or written. This enables customers to quickly and effectively verify the authenticity of the advertisement and confirm that the Real Estate Regulatory Agency approves it.