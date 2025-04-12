Dubai, UAE – Dubai Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the five founding trustees of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital, four of whom are also founding members of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC). This strategic partnership marks a key milestone in the joint commitment of the UAE and India to advance equitable healthcare access in the emirate and underscores a shared commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare services. The initiative solidifies the foundation of a groundbreaking healthcare project aimed at benefiting the blue-collar workforce, who have played a vital role in Dubai’s economic development.

The initiative reaffirms the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and uplifting communities that have played a vital role in the UAE’s development. It was announced on the sidelines of the official visit to India by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

The UAE-India Friendship Hospital is a joint philanthropic initiative endorsed at the leadership level by the governments of Dubai and India and will be designed to deliver quality and affordable healthcare services, primarily targeting the blue-collar workforce in Dubai. The MoU sets the foundation for a healthcare model that provides responsive and inclusive medical services.

The founding trustees of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital include a distinguished group of Indian businessmen known for their longstanding commitment to philanthropy and community service in the UAE: Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings and Chairman of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC); Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group and Founding Member of UIBC-UC; Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman of Buimerc Corporation and Founding Member of UIBC-UC; Mr. Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities and Founding Member of UIBC-UC; and Mr. Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group. Also present was Mr. Kshitij Korde from the UIBC-UC team, underscoring the council’s unified support for this initiative.

Through their collaboration with Dubai Health, they aim to expand access to quality care for Dubai’s blue-collar workforce, addressing a critical need with compassion and purpose.

Underscoring the significance of the partnership, the founding trustees of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital said, “This event marks not just the launch of a healthcare project, but the beginning of a transformative initiative that will deliver vital services to those who have been the backbone of Dubai's remarkable growth.

We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We also recognize the important roles played by Dubai Health, the Community Development Authority (CDA), the Indian Embassy in the UAE, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and the UAE-India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC UC) in bringing this project to fruition.”

The MoU signing is a landmark moment, ensuring that this hospital will stand as a beacon of care, compassion, and commitment to the blue-collar workforce — in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting the shared vision behind the initiative, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are honored to join hands in a collaboration that reflects shared values and our leadership’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services. This collaboration aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which promotes well-being and supports the development of a more efficient healthcare system.

The signing of the MoU to establish the UAE-India Friendship Hospital marks a key milestone in our journey to build a future-ready health system grounded in our core value: 'Patient First’”.

About UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter

Established in 2023 under the patronage of UAE and India's foreign ministries, the UIBC-UC strengthens bilateral ties and supports the India-UAE CEPA Agreement. Its goals include boosting non-oil trade to $100 billion and attracting $75 billion in UAE investments to India. The council includes 18 top Indian and Emirati organizations, representing over $1 trillion in assets.