Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Health proudly announces the graduation of Dr. Khawla Humaid Belhoul and Dr. Anas Ali AlSalami, marking a significant milestone as the first dental PhD graduates from its academic partnership with Queen's University Belfast (QUB). This achievement highlights Dubai Health's unwavering commitment to capacity development and elevating healthcare in alignment with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The graduation ceremony was held at QUB, in the presence of Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU; and Professor Manal Al-Halabi, Dean of Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine at MBRU.

Dr. Amer Sharif underscored the importance of this occasion, stating, "At Dubai Health, we are dedicated to nurturing talent across various specialties and fostering a culture of continuous learning. We strive to provide educational and training programs that align with the evolving needs of Dubai's healthcare sector. By encouraging our doctors and students to pursue education and research at leading global institutions, we ensure they acquire the expertise necessary to shape the future of healthcare and advance health for humanity."

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali emphasized the vital role of scientific research in advancing the healthcare sector and formulating future strategies. He remarked, "Our collaborations with prominent global universities are instrumental in achieving these objectives and accelerating the development of our healthcare system and workforce."

Professor Manal Al-Halabi commented, "We congratulate our colleagues on this achievement and wish them continued professional and academic excellence. Their research will enhance oral health services in our hospitals and health centers, positively impacting the community as a whole."

Dr. Khawla Humaid Belhoul expressed her gratitude for achieving her academic dreams while balancing her professional life and family commitments. She noted, "This academic degree reflects the visionary leadership of the UAE and Dubai Health's dedication to developing talent through partnerships with world-class universities. Today, I am inspired to give back to my country and contribute to the advancement of our healthcare sector." Her doctoral thesis, titled "Oral Health Promotion and Disease Prevention in the UAE," investigates the prevalence of oral and dental diseases and identifies opportunities for improving oral health in the UAE.

Dr. Anas Ali AlSalami thanked Dubai Health for the invaluable support throughout his PhD journey, which significantly contributed to his personal and professional growth. His thesis, titled "Maternal Diabetes and Children's Use of Dental Services in Northern Ireland," investigates the potential long-term effects of maternal diabetes on the general and oral health of children. It specifically addresses gestational diabetes. Additionally, the research incorporates an analysis of the health economic implications for healthcare systems, suggesting that children born to mothers with diabetes may face increased risk of dental issues, such as tooth decay. Dr. Anas stated, "My research aims to develop preventive strategies, including community awareness programs, school screenings, and health policies tailored to the UAE population, with the goal of reducing the prevalence of dental disease, enhancing oral health awareness, and promoting healthy dental care habits from a young age."

Through strategic partnerships with leading academic institutions, Dubai Health is leveraging the strengths of its integrated academic health system to elevate the standard of care in the UAE and beyond.