Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently brought together entrepreneurs and professionals for an insightful session titled ‘Closing the Deal: Proven Sales Techniques to Drive Growth’ at Compass Coworking Centre, as part of its commitment to fostering business success within its community.

Organised exclusively for RAKEZ clients, the event was designed to equip attendees with cutting-edge sales strategies rooted in psychology, real-world experience, and proven frameworks that drive results.

Taking centre stage was global technology services and technical sales leader Savio Tovar Dias who is currently the VP of AI Solutions ME at Raizor. Drawing from his extensive background in customer and employee experience solutions, he shared actionable techniques for closing deals more effectively, including methods to generate qualified leads, structure an efficient sales funnel, apply smart negotiation tactics, and understand buyer psychology to confidently guide prospects through to conversion. Joining him was Ayman Alwadhi, a serial entrepreneur and Group Managing Director of The Corporate Group, who delivered a compelling case study on relationship-led sales. He demonstrated how trust, long-term engagement, and tailored communication strategies can unlock sustained business growth.

From reading buyer behaviour to crafting smarter qualification questions, participants walked away with actionable tools to enhance their sales process and close deals more effectively. The session also provided valuable takeaways on building trust, positioning offers with impact, and identifying the right moments to convert prospects into long-term customers.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “At RAKEZ, we believe that empowering entrepreneurs with practical knowledge is just as important as providing them with a supportive business environment. Apart from sharing insights, these hands-on sessions help our community build the confidence and capabilities they need to thrive and grow.”

Through initiatives like these, RAKEZ continues to foster a culture of learning and growth, enabling its business community to sharpen their skills and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.