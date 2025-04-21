The Ajman Chamber received a delegation from the Chamber of Business in Asian & Gulf Countries (BCAGC) – Georgia to discuss avenues for economic cooperation, strengthen bilateral relations, and explore new opportunities for boosting trade exchange and investments across various sectors. The discussions also touched on organizing specialized joint events and business forums.

The delegation was welcomed at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, in the presence of Aisha Al Nuaimi, Director of the Investment and Business Promotion Department, and Fatima Yaqoub, Head of the Investment Attraction Section. The BCAGC delegation included David Tsirdava, First Vice President, and Abdul Rahman Al Shuaibat.

Al Kaitoob emphasized the Ajman Chamber's commitment to expanding its international partnerships, praising the unique opportunities available in Georgia. He gave a presentation highlighting Ajman’s competitive advantages for investors, including robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a diversified economic landscape.

He said, "The Ajman Chamber seeks to implement an agenda of joint meetings and gatherings with various regional and international economic entities, in support of achieving its goals in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030. These efforts aim to promote investment opportunities within the Emirate, enhance inter-trade volumes, and broaden economic partnerships, ultimately attracting more high-quality projects and creating a dynamic and investor-friendly environment, particularly in priority sectors such as industry, tourism, education, innovation, real estate, and construction.”

Members of the Georgian delegation presented an overview of the activities and services provided by the BCAGC - Georgia, highlighting the most prominent investment opportunities available in Georgia, particularly in the agriculture, tourism, and industry sectors. They emphasized their interest in strengthening cooperation with the business community in Ajman, exchanging visits, and organizing joint events and forums.

The meeting comes as part of the outcomes of Ajman Chamber’s participation in the "AIM Summit 2025" and its coordination with a wide range of delegations and international companies participating in the summit, with the aim of discussing avenues of cooperation and promoting the investment opportunities available across all sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides exchanged commemorative shields and souvenirs. attendees recommended maintaining ongoing coordination between Ajman Chamber and BCAGC – Georgia, and stressed the importance of facilitating direct communication between business leaders and investors from both sides.