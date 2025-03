India has reported eight outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in farms and backyard poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Friday, citing Indian authorities.

The outbreaks of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, were all detected in the eastern region of Andhra Pradesh, the Paris-based organisation said in a report. They led to the death or culling of a total 602,000 poultry, it said.

