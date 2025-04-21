HE Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla:

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), organised a panel discussion titled ‘Exchanging Best Practices Among Higher Education Institutions’. Held at HCT’s Baniyas Campus in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the session explored effective strategies to prepare students for future careers, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to aligning higher education outcomes with labour market needs. The panel brought together representatives of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Zayed University (ZU).

Commenting on the session, His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of MoHESR, emphasised the importance of integrating the efforts of higher education institutions (HEIs) to build an advanced educational system capable of keeping pace with the evolving job market. He noted that the session served as a vital platform for exchanging knowledge and experience among federal universities in fostering the development of flexible models that enhance students’ career readiness.

His Excellency Dr. Al Mualla praised HCT’s success in designing applied career pathways that bridge academic learning with professional opportunities across various economic sectors. He also highlighted MoHESR’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with the labour market by developing training programmes and leveraging best practices to design successful and productive academic journeys.

His Excellency Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MOHRE, said: “The collaboration between MOHRE, MoHESR, and academic institutions across the UAE serves as a fundamental pillar of enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent, preparing them for the labour market, and developing their skills in line with the country’s ambitious economic strategies. This partnership reinforces the nation’s leadership across various sectors and supports the goals of the UAE’s sustainable Emiratisation strategy.”

He added: “This initiative is part of several programmes launched by MoHESR in line with its strategies in collaboration with academic institutions across the UAE. It aims to highlight best practices and leading initiatives that equip graduates with the skills needed to successfully enter the workforce. These include vocational and practical training programmes and new academic specialisations that align with the demands of the modern labour market in fields such as AI and digital transformation, which are driving fundamental shifts in the workforce and the economy. It also supports the country’s sustainable focus on climate action as well as the green and knowledge economies, emerging and rapidly evolving sectors in the market that is facing a global shortage of qualified and highly specialised talent.”

His Excellency Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, President and CEO of HCT, expressed his pleasure at collaborating with MoHESR and MOHRE to highlight innovative educational models and best practices aimed at building future-ready talent. He emphasised the importance of unified efforts in achieving national objectives and enhancing the UAE’s position as a global leader in education, scientific research, and innovation.

His Excellency Dr. Al Ayyan noted that the session showcased key institutional transformations that have led to the launch of a new educational model designed to align with the evolving labour market needs. The discussions underlined the importance of collaboration in empowering youth, promoting applied education, and improving decision making through integrated systems that monitor employment trends and in-demand skills for maintaining the UAE’s global competitiveness and economic growth.

The panel discussion was part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance institutional collaboration and align the visions of federal universities. The event aimed to present successful programmes and initiatives that have improved students’ practical and professional skills while facilitating their access to training and employment opportunities across the public and private sectors.

During the session, participants explored HCT’s experience in implementing an applied education model as well as its impact on educational outcomes and alignment with the UAE’s vision.

Additionally, HCT led an interactive workshop that focused on three key themes. The first examined the transformation of HCT’s applied education model, which enables students to pursue specialised career paths that combine academic study with hands-on experience in real-world workplace environments. This included designing educational programmes to align with national priorities and meet the evolving needs of the labour market.

The second theme, career readiness and economic impact, involved showcasing innovative tools used to analyse employment data and measure the economic value of hiring HCT graduates. It also explored the role of universities in directly engaging employers in creating fruitful job opportunities for students through internships or career guidance programmes.

The third theme addressed the role of strategic partnerships as a key enabler. Discussions emphasised the importance of collaboration with the industrial and private sectors, the need to expand such partnerships to support applied education and workforce integration, and the mechanisms for evaluating their effectiveness in achieving educational and employment goals.

The session was attended by academics and subject matter experts from various disciplines within MoHESR and federal universities, including representatives of student affairs, employment and training support, strategic planning and graduate data analysis, as well as information technology. HEI deans as well as career guidance and employment advisors were also among the participants.

