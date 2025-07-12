Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has launched an awareness campaign under the theme Your Safety is Our Priority, as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting public safety and the safe, responsible consumption of resources.

The campaign targets various community groups, including individuals and companies, with the objective of raising awareness on the prevention of electricity and gas-related risks – particularly during the summer, when high temperatures lead to increased reliance on electrical power.

Eng Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Sheebani, Executive Director of the Regulatory Affairs Petroleum Products Sector at the DoE, said: “Safety in the use of energy sources is one of the fundamental pillars of our regulatory framework. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance community awareness of best practices, and encourage safer, more sustainable behavior in energy use, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an efficient and secure energy sector that serves both people and the environment. Collaboration between regulatory entities and the community is key to reducing gas-related incidents and ensuring everyone’s safety.”

Eng Abdul Rahman Al-Alawi, Health, Safety, and Environment Director at the DoE, said: "At the start of summer, the difficulties linked to energy usage grow, be it inside residences or within commercial and service facilities. Our part, at the Department of Energy, is to foster a safe and sustainable environment in the emirate through sustained outreach and education. The Your Safety is Our Priority campaign is a clear manifestation of our duty to enhance a culture of safety, and to affirm that the conscious and responsible utilisation of energy is a joint responsibility between regulatory authorities and society.

“Prevention is rooted in community awareness. Therefore, this campaign was conceived to connect with people through straightforward language and actionable content that aids in reducing accidents and encourages the sustainable consumption of energy."

A key focus of the campaign is to provide essential information that helps Abu Dhabi residents safely manage electrical appliances and gas systems throughout the summer. The campaign will include the distribution of digital awareness materials via social media and websites, as well as the organisation of workshops and visits in collaboration with partners from both the public and private sectors. This approach is designed to ensure that the campaign’s messages reach the widest possible audience.

The DoE has called on all residents and establishments in the emirate to actively engage with the campaign and take part in its events. The DoE reiterated that safety is a collective responsibility, beginning at home and extending to every workplace. It also highlighted the importance of following campaign updates and daily tips shared on DoE's official social media channels and website.