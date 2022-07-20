Dubai – H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs & CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has received at the Jebel Ali Port Customs Center a high-level delegation from the Royal Oman Police and Oman Customs to learn about the advanced tools, systems and technologies used in customs risk management and inspection. Taking part in the meeting were H.E. Major General General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports, H.E. Ahmed bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director General of the General Administration of Customs, and H.E. Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

The Omani delegation was headed by H.E. Brigadier Nasser bin Salem Al Hosani, Director General Communications along with Brigadier General Saeed bin Khamis Al Ghaithi, Director General of Customs and a number of officials. The meeting was also attended by Abdullah bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE & Jafza, Dr. Abdulla Busanad, Executive Director for Customs Inspection, as well as a number of senior officers from Dubai Customs.

Musabih welcomed the visit by the Royal Oman Police and Oman Customs’ delegation, reaffirming Dubai Customs' commitment to enhancing cooperation and partnership with their customs counterparts in the Sultanate of Oman towards improving the customs work to ensure better protection of society and more trade and economic growth for both countries.

“Our strategic partnership with the Oman Customs has been very dynamic and constructive in terms of exchange of information and expertise as well as benchmarking of best practices in risk assessment, targeting and mitigation, customs inspection processes, and goods examination and screening technologies,” said Director General of Dubai Customs.

The head of the Omani delegation, Brigadier Nasser bin Salem Al Hosani, expressed high praise for Dubai Customs’ efforts in developing a world-model customs monitoring and inspection system. He underscored the Royal Oman Police and Customs’ eagerness to boost cooperation and coordination with Dubai Customs towards enhanced and more efficient customs business in the two brotherly countries, the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation was briefed on the Dubai Customs’ in-house developed customs monitoring and inspection system, which integrates advanced risk assessment and analysis, modern tracking and screening technologies, surveillance cameras, K9 unit, and handy mobile laboratories to perform inspection tasks efficiently and achieve best results.

Dubai Customs’ monitoring and inspection capability in Jebel Ali port relies on its world-class, cutting-edge Risk Engine for identification and analysis of risk levels in commercial shipments prior to their arrival to the port, where they would be scanned using six advanced x-ray scanners with a capacity to accurately scan 900 containers per hour and detect any illegal imports to prevent their smuggling into the country.

During the visit, the Dubai Customs Strategic Plan 2021-2026, which is based on five main principles: innovative, agile, digital, disruptive and visionary, was reviewed. The Dubai Customs operational model, which is based on three levels, namely Compliance, Trade Facilitation, and Risk Management was also introduced.

The Omani team toured Jebel Ali Port’s key customs operations and inspection sites to experience first-hand how Dubai Customs’ integrated process of inspection, scanning and examination works in tandem with the port operator DP World.

