Dubai: In alignment with the UAE’s “Year of Community” goals, which focus on skill development, talent nurturing, and fostering innovation across various fields, and as part of its commitment to promoting a culture of creativity and innovation while raising awareness about the protection of intellectual property rights and combating infringements, Dubai Customs has launched the "Basma (Imprint)" Award. This initiative aims to encourage creative thinking and safeguard intellectual property. The award is divided into two categories: one for the general public and another for school and university students, motivating younger generations to engage in raising awareness about the dangers and negative impacts of counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations, including their health, environmental, and economic consequences.

Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department at Dubai Customs, highlighted that Dubai Customs, through its dedicated department, is deeply committed to safeguarding the rights of trademark owners, innovators, and creators. This commitment aligns with the organization’s mission to protect society and foster sustainable economic development by focusing on compliance, facilitation, and innovation. Dubai Customs places a strong emphasis on educating the community through regular workshops, competitions, and awareness campaigns that underline the harmful effects—both health-related and economic—of counterfeit goods and the importance of combating such illegal products. This also involves protecting the rights of producers, creators, innovators, and intellectual property owners across various industries, which further enhances the culture of innovation within society and strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for creators, innovators, and businesses.

Aisha Harib, Senior Officer for Awareness and Education at the IPR Department, explained that in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Dubai Customs annually organizes the Intellectual Property Award for students in schools and universities across the country. This year, in honor of the "Year of Community," a new category has been added to include the broader public, encouraging everyone to engage in innovation and raise awareness about intellectual property protection. Regarding the award’s criteria, Aisha Harib mentioned that it recognizes the best awareness initiative, divided into three categories: The first category invites participants to submit a video content campaign on a social media platform, with the content and platform subject to approval by the award team. The second category encourages writing an article or short story about the impact of intellectual property on society and advocating for the protection of creativity and innovation. The third category focuses on submitting a podcast that explores intellectual property issues in an innovative and engaging manner. All participants will receive guidance from experts in the field of intellectual property protection. Submissions will be accepted until February 17th, with content to be reviewed and approved between March 3rd and 25th. The winners will be recognized during the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations on April 26th, with cash prizes awarded. For further details, interested parties can contact Dubai Customs at toll-free number, 8001886, or visit www.dubaicustoms.gov.ae.

