Dubai, UAE: The DCAA will participate in the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) show as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the aviation sector and forge strategic partnerships.

The event will take place from December 10 to 12 at the Dubai Airshow site at Al Maktoum International Airport and is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Bringing together more than 145 exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors from 95 countries, MEBAA provides a platform for networking, innovation, and collaboration in the business aviation sector.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated: "Our participation at MEBAA underscores our vision to position Dubai as a global aviation hub. We are committed to spearheading innovation in the sector, providing world-class services, and fostering strategic opportunities that strengthen safety, security, and infrastructure in civil aviation."

He added: "This year, we will spotlight a comprehensive suite of services that reflect our commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability. Our innovative solutions reaffirm Dubai as a top-tier aviation destination and a hub for emerging opportunities.”

As part of its showcase, the DCAA will highlight a range of aviation-related services, including:

Permits for Aviation-related Activities to Conduct Any Aviation-related Activity in the Emirate of Dubai.

Facilitating operations for Non-scheduled flights: Private, Passenger and Cargo.

In addition to presenting these services, the DCAA aims to engage with global stakeholders and explore developments in private aviation technology, including innovative aircraft designs and cutting-edge technologies introduced by leading international companies.

MEBAA attracts prominent business figures, leading investors, decision-makers, and experts from across the business aviation sector, offering an overview of the latest trends and developments shaping the industry’s future. By fostering new collaborations with key participants at the event, DCAA aims to strengthen Dubai’s leadership in this dynamic sector, while driving growth and innovation globally.