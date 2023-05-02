Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers will underscore the role played by the emirate's private sector worldwide and expand its global networks, bilateral trade and business reach during the 13th World Chambers Congress (WCC), taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from 21-23 June 2023.

Dubai Chambers is a diamond sponsor of the 13th WCC which is held under the theme of Achieving Peace and Prosperity through Multilateralism.

Organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and its World Chambers Federation (WCF), and co-organised with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, WCC is a unique thought leadership platform bringing together the global network of chambers and their respective business communities to collaborate, share best practices, expand global networks, and discuss challenges and solutions to the most pressing trade and business issues at a global level.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers said: "Chambers of commerce are entrusted with guiding the private sector's strategic focus, advocating on behalf of the business community, and creating sustainable economic value. Therefore, it is important for all the chambers in the world to come together to shape the future of trade and business through close collaboration, debate, and new partnerships. The World Chambers Congress is the ideal platform to achieve this and highlight Dubai’s successful partnership between the private and public sectors."

The 13th World Chambers Congress brings together more than 1,000 delegates and businesses from over 100 countries. The Congress will feature more than 80 speakers participating in over 40 sessions.

During the three-day forum, Dubai Chambers will showcase its unique Chamber Model Innovation (CMI) framework, designed to fast-track chamber-led innovation around the world. The framework was presented to chamber leaders at the 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in 2021. It provides a reliable reference for Chambers of Commerce to not only deal with disruption but also to become more agile and proactive in catering to member needs.

CMI has become a main category of the World Chambers Competition, an integral part of WCC and the only global award that recognises the most innovative projects undertaken by chambers of commerce and industry around the world.

In addition to the Best Chamber Model Innovation Project, the competition has three other categories including Best Unconventional Project, Best Gender Equality Project, and Best Partnership Project.

Throughout the event, senior representatives form Dubai Chambers will participate in the various WCC activities including speaking at conferences and panel discussions, in addition to moderating a CMI session. The participation will feature an exhibition stand to showcase the chambers' strategic initiatives, key projects, and member services.

In 2021, Dubai Chambers co-organised the 12th World Chambers Congress which brought together more than 1,000 delegates and businesses from over 100 countries around the world to connect with the chambers of commerce community and leverage Dubai's favourable business environment and opportunities.

