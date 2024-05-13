RIYADH — The National Center for Palms and Dates announced that the value of Saudi Arabia’s exports of dates during the first quarter of 2024 rose to reach SR644 million, an increase of 13.7% compared to the same period in 2023 when the value of its exports reached SR566 million.

The ratio of Saudi Arabia’s date exports to many countries, such as Austria, Norway, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, and Canada, has exceeded 100%, according to the national center.

The value of dates exports to Morocco increased by 69%, Indonesia by 61%, South Korea by 41%, and the UK by 33%.

In addition, the US recorded a 29% increase in the value of Saudi dates exports while Malaysia recorded an increase of 16%.

These increases come as a result of the unlimited support from the Saudi government for the palm and dates sector.

The center also seeks to partner with the private sector to make Saudi dates the first choice for global consumers and to increase the exports of dates and their derivatives by facilitating export procedures and providing the necessary marketing services for the sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).