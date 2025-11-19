Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce to support the growth of bilateral economic relations and investments, deepen engagement between the business communities in Dubai and Los Angeles, and explore new paths for collaboration and joint initiatives.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Martin K. Breidsprecher, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. The signing took place during the Dubai Business Forum – USA, which was organised by Dubai Chambers in New York City recently. The event attracted more than 700 business leaders, investors, and officials, and featured the largest overseas business delegation ever led by Dubai Chambers with more than 80 senior figures from Dubai’s public and private sectors.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two parties aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and economic collaboration between Dubai and Los Angeles. The agreement seeks to promote knowledge exchange, facilitate business matching, and create opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs in both cities to expand internationally and build deeper economic connections.

Dubai Chambers is committed to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy within a decade and position Dubai among the world’s top three cities. The organisation is dedicated to enhancing Dubai’s business environment, attracting international companies and investments, supporting the global expansion of member companies, and strengthening the agility and competitiveness of the regulatory ecosystem.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.