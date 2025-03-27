H.E. Al Mansoori: “Indian companies rank first in terms of the number of foreign companies operating in Dubai and play a vital role in the growth of all business sectors.”

Dubai, UAE – His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, discussed strategies to enhance trade and investment relations between Dubai and India during a meeting with His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was held today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters in the presence of His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. Both parties reaffirmed the significance of the strong economic ties between Dubai and India and the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and investments.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are dedicated to strengthening cooperation with countries worldwide to drive sustainable economic development and promote mutual growth. Indian companies rank first in terms of the number of foreign businesses operating in Dubai and play a vital role in the growth of all business sectors, reflecting the ongoing momentum in Dubai-India relations.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting the Indian business community in continuing its expansion across diverse sectors and leveraging Dubai as a launchpad to enter promising global markets. We encourage businesses in Dubai to develop strategic partnerships with their Indian counterparts. The Indian Business Council, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, plays a key role in strengthening bilateral trade relations.”

H.E. Al Mansoori emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation with India in the information technology field and leveraging shared expertise to advance digital and technological solutions in the logistics and aviation sectors. The two sides discussed the World Logistics Passport initiative launched by the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to expand trade opportunities, facilitate the flow of global trade, reduce costs, and shorten logistics service timelines, while also opening new avenues for its members to access global market opportunities.

The meeting also explored the promising growth opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs in Dubai, particularly in leveraging the emirate as a gateway for expansion into global markets. The discussion highlighted the advantages of Dubai International Chamber’s extensive network of 33 representative offices around the world, which support Indian businesses in expanding into regional and international markets and enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global trade and investment hub. These include the chamber’s representative office in Mumbai, which plays a crucial role in attracting Indian investments and assisting Dubai-based companies with their expansion and growth in India.

The meeting underlined Dubai’s status as a preferred trade and investment destination for Indian businesses and entrepreneurs. Indian companies accounted for highest number of new Dubai Chamber of Commerce memberships during 2024, with 16,623 new companies joining the chamber.

