Al Olama: “We are committed to ramping up efforts to make Dubai even more attractive to entrepreneurs and top tech talent in advanced technology and AI.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has recently hosted the annual meeting of its Advisory Council to discuss the chamber’s key initiatives, achievements and future plans.

The meeting explored avenues for increasing the chamber’s contribution to achieving Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) goals, which seek to generate an average of AED 100 billion annually for Dubai's economy through digital transformation projects.

The council also discussed ways to enhance the business environment and attract investors and digital companies, in addition to strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem. It addressed efforts to improve effectiveness of advocacy and highlighted the key achievements of the chamber.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the important role that the Advisory Council plays in advancing Dubai’s position as the global capital of the digital economy and fostering a growth-friendly environment for digital businesses that supports their expansion from Dubai.

Commenting on the outcomes of the meeting, HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are committed to ramping up efforts to make Dubai even more attractive to entrepreneurs and top tech talent in advanced technology and AI. We look forward to promoting Dubai’s digital economy by creating an advanced ecosystem that solidifies its global leadership and positions it as a key hub for the new economy,” Al Olama said.

He emphasized that Dubai is forging ahead with its forward-looking plans to cement its role as a major global player in shaping the digital economy. “By harnessing the power of advanced technology, we can create a dynamic business ecosystem that fuels innovation, accelerates digital transformation, and opens up opportunities for investors and companies to thrive.”

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy plays a key role in strengthening Dubai's position as the global capital of the digital economy. The chamber is committed to unlocking the full potential of digital sectors and driving Dubai towards its ambitious future as a leading global hub for technology and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

