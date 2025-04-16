By working hand-in-hand with ADIO and Unilabs, the Department remains dedicated to providing innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions in the UAE and around the world

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unilabs Pharma Solutions, a subsidiary of leading international provider of diagnostic services Unilabs, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025 (ADGHW). Under the agreement, the parties aim to develop a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory as part of Abu Dhabi’s recently launched Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster, a pioneering hub for biotechnology, MedTech and digital health innovation.

In the presence of H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Carsten Hojlund, Group Chief Financial Officer at Unilabs. The MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Health Life Sciences Sector at DoH, Mohammed Daoud, Cluster General Manager of Unilabs Middle East and Dr. Fatma Al Mulla, Head of the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine cluster at ADIO.

Under the MoU, the parties seek to drive advancements in drug development, clinical trials and screening, aligning with DoH’s efforts to position the Emirate as a global life sciences hub and an incubator for responsible healthcare innovation. Through working hand in hand with Unilabs and ADIO, the Department remains dedicated to providing innovative treatments and breakthrough solutions in the UAE and around the world.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: " In Abu Dhabi, we are strategically advancing health and life sciences through driving investment in transformative technologies, diagnostics and treatments to elevate healthcare outcomes while fostering sustainable economic growth. Working alongside prestigious partners such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Unilabs Pharma Solutions, DoH remains steadfast in our commitment to positioning the Emirate as a leading destination for life science, accelerating innovation and expanding access to cutting-edge health services and treatment for communities locally and globally. This state-of-the-art analytical laboratory exemplifies the Department’s proactive vision to establish a dynamic, future-ready healthcare ecosystem that anticipates challenges, embraces adaptability and prioritises the evolving needs of all communities, ensuring a resilient, healthier and innovation-driven tomorrow.”

By leveraging the combined expertise of all three partners, the analytical laboratory’s advanced technology and operational capabilities will be deployed through a potential greenfield project, enhancing the economic value of high-impact intellectual property. Further, support mechanisms will be explored to maximise the initiative’s long-term economic benefits, including high-value job creation, supply chain localisation and increased investment in cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Fatma Al Mulla, Head of the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine Cluster at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), stated: "This partnership is a clear example of how we are embedding advanced capabilities across the life sciences value chain, creating a launchpad for innovation that begins with research and extends through to real-world impact. By investing in early-stage analytical infrastructure, Abu Dhabi is not only strengthening its role in the global life sciences landscape but is also laying the foundation for impactful intellectual property generation, high-value job creation and knowledge transfer. This initiative exemplifies the cluster’s ambition to ensure that healthcare innovation contributes directly to economic acceleration, technological advancement and the development of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy —one that is anchored in Abu Dhabi, and connected to the world.”

Mohammed Daoud, Cluster General Manager of Unilabs Middle East: "We are proud to be part of this strategic project and look forward to exploring collaboration opportunities. With our cutting-edge pharmaceutical analysis technologies, internationally accredited laboratory tests, and strong capacity to train local talent, Unilabs is the ideal partner to help strengthen integration with the existing healthcare system. Abu Dhabi offers an exceptional environment for such transformative initiatives, thanks to the tireless commitment of government entities and their continuous support for innovation. We are excited about the potential to establish an advanced analytical centre in Abu Dhabi. The emirate boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure and a clear vision for growth in the healthcare and innovation sectors. We very much look forward to exploring mutually beneficial ways to bring our expertise and support Abu Dhabi's efforts to become a major hub for drug development in the region. This centre would be Unilabs Pharma Solutions’ first investment in pharmaceutical solutions in the Middle East."

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About Unilabs:

Unilabs is a leading international provider of diagnostic services offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, genetics and imaging services to patients across four continents. With over 13,000 people in 14 markets, Unilabs invests heavily in technology, equipment, and people – using digital technologies in its state-of-the-art laboratories and imaging institutes – to improve the lives of close to 100 million people every year.