Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its commitment to strengthening community stability and enhancing citizens’ quality of life, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has announced the launch of the “Ezwa” Initiative in partnership with Al-Hudhaifah Furniture. The initiative aims to support the “Year of the Community” efforts by assisting low‑income families in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Establishment signed a partnership agreement with Al‑Hudhaifah Furniture as the first phase of the initiative’s rollout, in the presence of His Excellency Mohamed Al Shehi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and Mr. Walid Saad, General Manager of Al‑Hudhaifah Furniture.

In this regard, the Establishment stated:

“The ‘Ezwa’ Initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to community support, by providing integrated housing environments that ensure a dignified life for citizens. We believe in the importance of community partnerships to achieve our objectives, and we look forward to delivering comfortable homes that embody the values of stability and prosperity so highly esteemed by our wise leadership.”

Al‑Hudhaifah Furniture also expressed its pleasure in collaborating with the Establishment, affirming the company’s dedication to initiatives that improve citizens’ quality of life. The company said:

“We are proud to be part of the Establishment’s efforts to deliver comprehensive housing solutions for Emirati families, and through our partnership, we aspire to contribute even more support to families in the future.”

This initiative forms part of the Establishment’s ongoing efforts to create integrated housing environments that guarantee a dignified living standard for citizens, by providing community initiative support tailored to beneficiaries’ needs.

It is one in a series of programs and projects launched by the Establishment in support of the “Year of the Community,” aimed at bolstering housing and social stability in the Emirate and aligning with Dubai’s vision of ensuring a dignified and sustainable life for all citizens.