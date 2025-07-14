United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has concluded the 57th edition of the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), hosted in the UAE. The event welcomed over 360 students from 96 countries, marking the largest-ever participation since the Olympiad’s launch in 1968.

IChO 2025 earned global praise for its success, driven by record participation and world-class organisation. Thanks to the Ministry's advanced infrastructure and meticulous planning, students took part in simultaneous practical exams, setting a new benchmark in the Olympiad’s history.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, congratulated the winning students for their outstanding achievements and praised the efforts of all teams involved in delivering this exceptional edition of the Olympiad. She noted that investing in the new generation is at the heart of the UAE’s development vision, and hosting this global event reflects the country’s commitment to equipping youth with the tools needed to shape a brighter future.

Her Excellency said: “IChO serves as a platform for knowledge and cultural exchange across the globe. We in the UAE are proud to host this milestone edition of the Olympiad, continuing its legacy and reinforcing its place on the global knowledge map.”

A milestone in global scientific education

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of MoE, said: “The UAE’s hosting of the 57th IChO reflects the country’s status as a global hub for education and research. This achievement highlights our continued investment in education and ability to support leading scientific initiatives. The Olympiad offered students an ideal platform to enhance their skills and engage in a global, innovation-driven experience.”

World-class scientific competitions with global oversight

IChO 2025 featured intense competition through rigorous theoretical and practical exams, designed in line with the highest international standards. Overseen by a committee of 23 experts from 12 countries, the exams were developed with support from over 120 researchers and research assistants from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). More than 10,000 hours of preparation reflected the scientific effort and the quality of the academic content.

Team UAE: Exemplifying national excellence

The UAE’s 2025 Olympiad team, selected through national trials, trained intensively for months, including camps at Russia’s Sirius Educational Centre and UAEU, as part of the Ministry’s dedication to nurturing top scientific talent.

Bridging science and culture

The 10-day Olympiad agenda blended academic tests with cultural and recreational activities, fostering global interaction between students and mentors. MoE, in partnership with key stakeholders, delivered a memorable experience rooted in academic excellence, creativity, and shared pursuit of knowledge.

Final ceremony and winner recognition

At the closing ceremony, His Excellency Eng. Al Qasim honoured the gold medallists. First place went to Xian Du (China), second to Vaclav Verner (Czechia), and third to Zilu Song (China). A total of 30 gold, 73 silver, and 107 bronze medals were awarded, alongside 30 certificates of appreciation for outstanding participation. MoE then handed over the Olympiad flag to Uzbekistan, the host of the next edition.

UAE: Leading the way in scientific gatherings

IChO 2025 builds on the UAE’s successful track record of hosting events like the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2021 and the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, showcasing its ability to deliver world-class scientific and educational events.