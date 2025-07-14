At the heart of the campaign is the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS) Shop, Scan and Win promotion for a chance to win the summer’s biggest prize draw - a whopping AED 1 million in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The summer of big savings and even bigger winnings continues with the second dedicated shopping season of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025: the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS). Running from 18 July to 10 August, this three-week retail spectacular brings the deepest discounts of the season, up to 90 per cent off during limited-time flash sales, and grand raffles with mega prizes including AED 1 million in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of the DSS programme of thousands of offers and things to do this summer, GDSS has been specially curated to give residents and visitors even more reasons to explore the city’s most rewarding shopping season, packed with unbeatable value for every budget.

At the heart of the campaign is the GDSS Shop, Scan and Win promotion, from 18 July to 10 August, where shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at participating stores can scan their receipts to enter into the summer’s biggest prize draw, with a life-changing AED 1 million in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol up for grabs.

Skywards Everyday members can earn 25 per cent bonus Miles on all eligible transactions through Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall, as well as the chance to win their share of 1 million miles on spends of AED 100 or more at any Skywards Everyday partner and Skywards Miles Mall UAE.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. A series of exclusive flash sales and limited-time offers will be revealed in the coming weeks, including the GDSS 12 Hour Sale, GDSS Daily Surprises, GDSS Gold & Jewellery Flash Sale, GDSS Beat the Clock with Rivoli Group, GDSS Shop for Free Weekend with Al Jaber Optical, GDSS Dubai Hills Mall One Day Sale, and more. Shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned and get ready to shop smarter, faster, and bigger than ever before - because these surprise deals won’t last long.

In the meantime, citywide retail promotions continue in full swing throughout GDSS, including one million SHARE points at Majid Al Futtaim malls, featuring an instant 5% cashback when shopping at City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, plus up to 20X SHARE Points at Mall of the Emirates when spending up to AED 2,000 in a single transaction. Other highlights include AED 10,000 in Tickit rewards at participating partners citywide, a Polestar 4 LRSM at Dubai Festival City Mall, and a Soueast S06 SUV at Dubai Outlet Mall. Shoppers also have the final few chances to win daily rewards through the DSS Lucky Receipt promotion, live until 17 July at participating malls and stores across the city.

The season’s biggest-ever prizes continue in this year’s citywide DSS raffles, running until 31 August. The Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars, while the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles will see 30 gold bars awarded to 30 lucky winners. The Visa Jewellery Programme for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 offers even more chances to win, with 50 winners set to receive a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers. With weekly draws and multiple ways to enter, DSS 2025 continues to deliver some of the most rewarding summer shopping experiences anywhere in the world.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

