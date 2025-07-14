Programme blends education, recreation, and awareness to build essential life skills.

Workshops promote sustainability, health, and nutrition in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Two sessions to run from 14–24 July and 28 July – 7 August 2025.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality today launched the fifth season of its Children’s City Summer Camp, which runs from 14 July to 7 August under the theme “Learn, Play, and Build Our Community.” Welcoming approximately 100 children between the ages of 7 and 12, the camp offers a comprehensive programme designed to combine education with play, instilling key values while nurturing young talent in a safe and engaging environment.

The camp features interactive workshops and practical experiences that develop creativity, build character, and enhance children’s awareness of sustainability, health, and nutrition. A series of hands-on sessions and specialised activities help participants explore these topics in meaningful and age-appropriate ways.

The summer initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to supporting the well-being and development of children while contributing to broader community goals. It aligns with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to foster a sustainable, proactive, and empowering educational ecosystem for children across the emirate.

Participants will engage in a variety of educational, recreational, sports, and awareness activities, including workshops on safety, environmental sustainability, and agriculture. The programme also includes handicrafts, interactive shows, and off-site trips to prominent destinations in Dubai, offering a well-rounded summer experience.

The camp will be delivered in two cycles: the first from 14 to 24 July, and the second from 28 July to 7 August. Activities will take place from Monday to Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Children’s City is among several recreational facilities operated by Dubai Municipality that offer world-class amenities and inclusive programming for all community segments. As the UAE’s first educational and entertainment city dedicated to children, Children’s City has served as a cornerstone of youth engagement for over 24 years. It continues to enhance children’s scientific knowledge and creative abilities through interactive exhibits and educational programmes aligned with global best practices.