Abu Dhabi – The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) announces details on The International Desalination and Reuse Association World Congress 2024 (IDRA World Congress 2024) which is set to take place from December 8 – 12 at ADNEC during a media briefing this week. Under the theme ‘Addressing Water Scarcity,’ the Congress promises to be a groundbreaking event, gathering leaders, experts, and innovators worldwide to confront one of humanity’s most pressing challenges, ensuring water equity and resilience.

Participating in a media briefing ahead of the Congress next week were H.E. Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC Abu Dhabi; and Shannon McCarthy, Executive Director and Secretary General of the International Desalination Association.

During the briefing H.E. Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi said: “Addressing water scarcity requires urgency, innovation, and collaboration and in Abu Dhabi, we are committed to delivering answers to this pressing issue, transforming water management and leading global sustainability efforts. Next week, we will host the IDRA World Congress in Abu Dhabi, addressing water scarcity by uniting leaders, innovators and changemakers to turn ambition into reality. This important event will explore the potential of cutting-edge solutions to shape the evolution of water security and create a future that is secure, equitable and sustainable for all. Let us always remember that today’s drop is tomorrow’s life.”

Over four days, the IDRA World Congress 2024 will feature over 200 speakers representing 50+ countries. Experts will lead discussions across 100+ sessions, panels, and workshops, delving into the latest technical advancements, regulations, finance, and project models in desalination, water reuse, and sustainable water management, water stewardship and decarbonization strategies.

His Excellency Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, emphasized the urgent need for innovative solutions and international collaboration to tackle the global water scarcity crisis. He said “Abu Dhabi is committed to providing groundbreaking solutions to this issue, with its participation and collaboration with leaders in the sector. Abu Dhabi aims to lead global efforts in achieving sustainability in this sector through advancements in water management.”

Al Qubaisi also stressed the importance of hosting the International Desalination and Reuse Association World Congress, which will take place in Abu Dhabi next week. The event aims to explore advanced solutions that ensure safe, fair, and sustainable water supplies worldwide.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi; who spoke at the media briefing alongside HE Dr Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi and Shannon McCarthy, Secretary General-Executive Director of IDRA; said: “It is an honour to host the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, IDRA, global leaders, and stakeholders at ADNEC Centre for the IDRA World Congress 2024. This event marks the return of the Congress to Abu Dhabi, reaffirming our leadership in sustainable water solutions and innovation. At ADNEC, we take pride in hosting world-class events that position Abu Dhabi as a hub for global collaboration. This Congress serves as a platform for local and international stakeholders to exchange knowledge and pioneer innovative solutions that tackle one of the most pressing global issues.”

Shannon McCarthy, Secretary General-Executive Director of IDRA added: “Climate change intensifies issues like water scarcity and flooding, and innovative solutions such as desalination and water reuse are crucial to addressing this urgent global problem. The IDRA World Congress 2024, hosted in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, brings together global and local experts from the private and public sectors in desalination, water reuse, and renewable energy to find actionable solutions. The Congress highlights Abu Dhabi’s enduring commitment to advancing water sustainability and innovation as we work together to drive progress towards a more resilient future for all. “In addition to the main program, which includes thematic and technical streams that focus on all aspects related to addressing water scarcity, water resilience, and water security, the Congress will host side events, including the XPRIZE Water Scarcity Pre-Congress Team Summit sponsored by the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, a USD119 million dollar 5-year global competition designed to address the challenge of water scarcity by driving innovation in affordable and sustainable desalination technologies, as well as the highly anticipated Leaders’ Summit, which will focus on critical themes such as the Water-Energy-Food Nexus, green financing, PPP and Financing, PFAS removal, Industrial water use and the critical need for water setewardship, as well as collective action through corporate leadership in water security.

As part of the Congress, The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi will host a special youth program with over 10 specialised sessions relating to Abu Dhabi’s water journey, Youth Innovation, Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and guidance from previous world leaders. The introduction of the DoE youth program underscores the Department’s commitment to fostering the next generation of water sustainability leaders. The IDRA Young Leaders Program has also curated sessions on the global overview of Desalination and water Reuse, as well as Translational Research and building a career in the sector.

With over 800 + registered attendees, IDRA World Congress 2024 is set to be an important platform towards a safer and more sustainable future for water. This flagship event will catalyse innovation, partnerships, and actionable strategies to address water scarcity challenges and build a sustainable future for generations to come.

About the IDRA World Congress 2024

The world needs clean water now. The compounding factors of population growth, escalating industrial water requirements, and the ominous specter of rising global temperatures exacerbate the condition of water security worldwide. In the face of mounting challenges to water security and the impact of climate change-induced droughts and floods, desalination, and water reuse technologies emerge as resilient solutions poised to meet global water demand.

Since 1985, the IDRA World Congress has travelled across the globe. We are delighted to announce our return to Abu Dhabi 29 years after the emirate first hosted the IDRA World Congress in November 1995.

The IDRA 2024 World Congress, hosted by the Department of Energy Abu Dhabi, features the latest innovations and breakthroughs that address water scarcity by spotlighting the forefront of policy and technological advancements in desalination, water reuse, and energy solutions, presenting groundbreaking innovations that are redefining sustainable water solutions globally. It is a pivotal platform for collaboration, bringing together global water reuse, desalination, and energy experts to exchange knowledge, insights, and advanced methodologies to lead the discourse on global water challenges, setting the agenda for sustainable practices and advocating for impactful policies to address water scarcity through innovative leadership.

For more information, please visit IDRA 2024 World Congress: Addressing Water Scarcity (wc.idadesal.org) or follow our social media channels for the latest news and updates.

Twitter: @idadesal

Instagram: @idraworldcongress

LinkedIn: idra-world-congress

YouTube: @idadesal

For enquiries, please contact info@idrawater.org