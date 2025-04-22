Muscat – Oman will host the annual Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) conference for the first time in the Middle East underlining the country’s growing role in shaping global energy regulation.

Organised by Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), the event will take place in Muscat on May 5 and 6. More than 250 international experts, representatives of ERRA member organisations, academics and specialists from within and outside Oman are expected to attend.

ERRA is an international organisation that promotes regulatory excellence in the energy sector. It comprises 47 member organisations from 43 countries across five continents and plays a key role in strengthening regulatory frameworks and institutional performance globally.

The conference comes as Oman accelerates its transition towards renewable energy and sustainable development. It also marks 20 years since the restructuring of the country’s electricity sector and establishment of APSR.

Dr Mansour Talib al Hinai, Chairman of APSR, said the event is an opportunity to highlight Oman’s efforts to promote clean energy and enhance its investment climate. “This initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises sustainability, innovation and energy diversification,” he said.

Hinai added that the conference would serve as “a high-level international platform for exchanging expertise and discussing the latest developments in energy regulation”. It will also “enhance cooperation between member states and position the sultanate as a regional leader working towards a sustainable, innovation-driven economy”.

The two-day event will include dialogue sessions, workshops and bilateral meetings focused on improving regulatory systems, attracting renewable energy investment and assessing the impact of emerging technologies on the energy sector.

Hosting the ERRA conference reflects Oman’s commitment to building a resilient, knowledge-based economy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

