Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) participated in the global event upon the official invitation extended by the Chinese government.

Zayed bin Aweidha addresses the official celebration of the global event.

Zayed bin Aweidha warns of the repercussions of the tariff war and its impact on vulnerable segments of society

Hainan, China: The Chinese government has formally invited Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) to participate in the Invest in China 2025 Global Industrial Investment Promotion Conference for Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), The event featured more than 1,700 companies from 71 countries and regions, showcasing more than 4,100 global brands..

Following the Chinese Vice President’s welcoming remarks to the participating delegations, His Excellency Zayed Bin Rashid Bin Aweidha Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADIG, addressed the official ceremony of this important global event. Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese government for the generous invitation he received to participate in the China Expo, His Excellency gave the attendees a comprehensive explanation of the history and development of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) and its areas of work. Especially, The pioneering role played by the group since its establishment in 1958 in supporting the national economy of the UAE, and the pioneering role of its founder, H.E Sheikh Rashid Bin Aweidha Al Qubaisi, in establishing and developing the United Arab Emirates, stressing that the ADIG Group is one of the most important and largest private sector institutions in the United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Group's active participation in Expo China resulted in the announcement of a strategic partnership between the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) and Hainan Province in southern China, to cooperate in various fields.

1- The UAE's Distinguished Experience in Development:

In his speech, H.E Zayed Bin Rashid Bin Aweidha Al Qubaisi emphasized the UAE's distinguished experience in comprehensive economic development.

His Excellency also highlighted the model of the Emirate of Dubai, which is one of the most attractive travel destinations for visitors from around the world, thanks to its urban development and futuristic innovations that place it at the forefront of global cities. He said that Dubai has focused on specialized free zones and hosting international exhibitions, while simultaneously developing services and providing a strong infrastructure, which has led to economic prosperity and positioned Dubai as a leading international trade and tourism destination.

2 - The Current Global Economic Crisis:

H.E Zayed Bin Rashid Bin Aweidha Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), addressed the current global economic crisis, which began with the tariff disaster that led to the collapse of global financial markets, with the US and Chinese markets losing approximately $7 trillion each, for a total of $14 trillion. He characterized the collapse of global markets as an economic nuclear bomb. He warned of the worsening global financial crisis, saying: “If this is the beginning of the crisis, what will it be like a year from now?” He described it as a catastrophe that did not even occur during the global financial crisis of 2008, and not even since the Great Depression a hundred years ago, in 1928.

He called for urgent action and effective measures to mitigate the impact and repercussions of the crisis on vulnerable segments of society.

Bin Aweidha continued: It is not appropriate to focus on the most advanced technologies and ignore the suffering of those with limited incomes. Rather, they must be provided with the necessary support, as they are the market that will drive the economy in such difficult circumstances and times. Especially since those with limited incomes constitute the primary purchasing power, as they only require their basic needs and pay little attention to luxuries or the latest technological developments, which will be unsustainable when demand collapses and supply increases, which typically occurs as a result of such unprecedented crises.

3 - A historic opportunity for China and the UAE:

The CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) emphasized the need to learn from the lessons of the current economic war between the United States and China, due to tariffs. He said that many investment opportunities emerge amid every crisis or disaster, noting that the current global economic crisis is a historic opportunity for China and the UAE to expand cooperation in various investment areas. Given that China's companies and productive forces are larger than the Chinese market, and that Emirati investments are too large for the UAE to absorb, this is a rare opportunity for Beijing and Abu Dhabi to cooperate and consolidate a strategic partnership in investment areas within China and in various emerging markets around the world. This will allow them to benefit from these markets and stimulate their economies during this difficult period, thereby reshaping the global economic map and international alliances. In concluding his remarks, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) expressed his aspiration to support Hainan as a global economic hub and pledged to continue the group's efforts to transform challenges into opportunities for sustainable development.

4 – Strategic Partnership between Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) and Hainan Province:

As part of the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, and the solid relations between the two friendly countries, a strategic partnership was announced between Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) and Hainan Province in southern China to cooperate in various fields. It was also agreed to establish an investment development fund to invest in various development areas available in Hainan Province and the UAE. Both sides are currently working on developing an initial plan to identify the projects in which investment will be made.

The event received extensive coverage from Chinese and international media outlets. His Excellency Zayed Bin Aweidha, CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), also made press statements to a number of Chinese media outlets, including the official Chinese news agency Xinhua, in which he outlined the importance of the event and the group's objectives for participating in it.