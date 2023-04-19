Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has completed the decoration of main and secondary streets, public squares, and bridges throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with illuminated shapes and decorative imageries in celebration of Eid Al Fitr. The aim is to bring joy to the community and express happiness in welcoming this cherished occasion.

Municipal teams from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra regions worked on installing Eid Al Fitr decoration shapes as an additional adornment to Ramadan decorations, embodying the spiritual significance of Eid Al Fitr for the community. The shapes feature a combination of geometric designs, stars, crescents, and congratulatory messages for Eid Al Fitr.

A number of illuminated structures and formations were added specifically for Eid Al Fitr and installed on front lighting poles at every intersection of main and secondary roads. The decoration also covered major bridges and prominent infrastructure landmarks that define Abu Dhabi's urban identity and cultural character.

The Eid decoration shapes include several greeting phrases that are well-known in the UAE society, such as "Eid Mubarak," "May you have many happy returns," and many more expressions that wish you a happy and blessed Eid. Multiple colors were integrated into each decorative formation to give them a unique shine that distinguishes them from other occasions.

Annual decoration works have become part of a well-established tradition in the UAE, associated with national and religious occasions, reflecting the identity and cultural and social heritage of the UAE community. Decoration works are part of efforts to create an atmosphere of joy and happiness, which contributes to improving positivity and enhancing the quality of life in the Emirate's society.

The Department of Municipality and Transport is making sure that the illuminated formations and structures used for the Eid Al-Fitr decorations are of appropriate size and safe for road users, including both vehicles and pedestrians. The DMT is also ensuring that all decorations are of high quality, with good insulation and weather resistance, and made from sustainable and eco-friendly materials. This effort is in line with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, which aims to raise awareness about sustainability and encourage individuals, institutions, and businesses to adopt environmentally friendly practices. The DMT is focused on promoting sustainable practices in all of its initiatives, projects, and activities, including the decorations used to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.

