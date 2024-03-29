Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won six awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) Awards 2024 including the Elite Award and the Best People-of-Determination-Friendly Government Entity award. In the Dubai Excellence Medals categories, DEWA’s employees won the Dubai Medal for Innovative Employee, Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee, Dubai Medal for Young Employee, and special recognition for the Unknown Soldier.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the winners to congratulate them on receiving the DGEP 2024 awards. He praised their efforts and encouraged them to continue their journey of excellence, setting an example for their colleagues to contribute towards DEWA's vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

“I am honoured to express my utmost gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the pioneer of excellence who has consolidated a culture of sustainable excellence and made the Dubai Government a global standard for excellence and a benchmark for governments that aim to achieve the happiness of their people. We are also guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, to provide our services according to the highest international standards to achieve the happiness of all stakeholders,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer emphasised that the Dubai Government Excellence Program Awards has stimulated positive competition among government organisations and departments in Dubai. It encourages them to adopt sustainable excellence by institutionalising excellence within the framework of total quality management and sustainable excellence standards. This elevates the standards of government work to the highest international standards and achieves the happiness of customers and society as a whole.

“DEWA has won six awards in the DGEP 2024 and maintained its position in the Elite category. This is the culmination of our efforts to uphold the vision and directives of the wise leadership. To us, excellence is a daily work programme that is implemented according to specific strategies and plans to develop work mechanisms and provide quality services that achieve the happiness of our customers and stakeholders and exceed their expectations. I commend our employees for their efforts and dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence. In line with the directives of our wise leadership, we will continue the journey of excellence and leadership to elevate government services to the highest international standards,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, emphasised that receiving 6 awards at DGEP Awards 2024 underlines its global position in different areas of excellence. DEWA has become a global benchmark for developing and implementing the highest standards and practices of excellence across all its activities and operations.

Dubai Excellence Medals categories

Dr. Hesham Ismail Mohammed, Senior Researcher - Technical Development, won the Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee; Dr. Mustafa Abdel Hadi Shaheen, Director - Distribution Network Development, won the Dubai Medal for Innovative Employee; Khalifa Abdullah Al Shaiba, Engineer - Electromechanical Maintenance, won the Dubai Medal for Young Employee; and Khalil Zakry, Supervisor - Transmission Lines Maintenance, was honoured in the Unknown Soldiers category.