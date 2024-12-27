Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully obtained the ISO/IEC TR 24028:2020 certification for trustworthiness in artificial intelligence (AI), becoming the first government entity in the UAE to achieve this distinction. The certification highlights the confidence in DEWA’s AI systems, which are integrated across its various operations. This milestone underscores DEWA’s commitment to adopting the highest standards of transparency and credibility in its digital services and solutions. ISO/IEC TR 24028:2020 covers various aspects of AI adoption in enterprise information systems, including transparency, integrity and ethical considerations, to ensure reliable and accountable AI deployment.

The certification was awarded following a comprehensive assessment of DEWA’s AI systems by Swiss-based QS Zurich. This evaluation included DEWA’s virtual employees, ‘Rammas for You’ and ‘Rammas for Work’, as well as the ‘Rammas Robot’ and the ‘Timi Robot’.

"We work in line with the vision of our wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and most future-ready city, strengthening the Emirate’s global leadership and competitiveness in various AI domains by harnessing it productively and positively for the benefit of humanity, enhancing the quality of life and stakeholder happiness. In line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, we employ generative AI across all our areas of work to enhance efficiency, productivity and quality. Achieving the ISO 24028:2020 certification for trustworthiness in AI demonstrates our dedication to upholding the highest standards of transparency, integrity and credibility in our AI applications. This ensures a pioneering, value-added experience that enhances stakeholder happiness and delivers proactive, high-quality services tailored to customer needs," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Since the introduction of Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee that uses AI in 2017, and using Rammas that is powered by generative AI and supported by ChatGPT, in April 2023, Rammas has handled over 10 million enquiries since its launch until the end November 2024.