Dubai, UAE: Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability’, from 15 to 17 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, noted that the 2023 WETEX and DSS has notable momentum, as it coincides with the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in the UAE. It is expected to witness an exceptional turnout, especially with the UAE’s preparations to host the COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in November. DEWA will also organise the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference 2023, in conjunction with the exhibition. This will attract additional experts and researchers specialised in clean and renewable energy. The conference is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region that specialises in photovoltaic systems.

“WETEX and DSS support all active platforms to enhance the contribution of the Middle East in speeding up climate action in the Middle East, accelerate the energy transition, and make a qualitative leap to achieving a more sustainable and brighter future for generations to come. The exhibition is a major event in the global sustainability calendar, being the largest in the region in energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world. The exhibition contributes to showcasing the efforts of the UAE and Dubai in the field of renewable and clean energy, and the continuous achievements that make Dubai a global model protecting natural resources and achieving sustainability and a green economy. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

The exhibition provides a leading platform for international organisations to present their latest solutions and products, and to learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, water desalination technologies, smart cities and others. Through specialised seminars and panel discussions held on its sidelines, it also provides opportunities to exchange ideas with several international experts and specialists.