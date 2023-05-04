Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added Samsung Pay to the many options it provides for customers to pay their bills conveniently and securely on various digital channels. DEWA is the first government entity in Dubai to adopt the Samsung Pay option within its digital channels. Users can benefit from the service through DEWA’s smart app on Samsung smartphones.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted that DEWA is keen to enhance its global leadership and excellence in digital transformation by adopting the latest technologies and innovative solutions, and cooperating with government and private organisations, to provide its services easily and conveniently at any time and from anywhere.

“We are working to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model for quality of life and pioneering services, and to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, in addition to the Services 360 policy by the Government of Dubai to provide seamless, proactive, integrated and specialised services that meet customer expectations. DEWA employs disruptive technologies to continue improving its performance, developing its technical infrastructure, and keeping pace with rapid changes and developments. DEWA makes all its services available through its website and smart app to provide real-time, smooth and value-added services to all stakeholders, saving their time and effort, and enhancing their happiness, in addition to protecting the environment and reducing the carbon footprint. DEWA also provides many digital channels to complete transactions around the clock. Smart adoption of the DEWA’s services reached 99% in 2022. In 2022, DEWA scored 98% in the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index, by Dubai Digital Authority,” added Al Tayer.

In 2022, customers conducted more than 10 million transactions using the digital platforms of DEWA and its partners. Over 1.5 million transactions were completed through DEWA’s smart app; more than 2.3 million transactions were completed using DEWA’s website; more than 800,000 payment processes were completed through Dubai Now; more than 350,000 payment transactions were conducted via Etisalat payment machines; more than 4.5 million transactions completed through the smart channels of 20 banks in the UAE; and over 28,000 transactions were done through the ‘Tayseer’ service using cheques through Emirates NBD’s cash deposit machines, and over 600,000 transactions were completed via Apple Pay.

DEWA has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with government and private organisations. Through this step, DEWA makes it easier to get a wide range of services, including bill payment, information updates, activation of electricity/water (Move-in), housing fees adjustment, refunds, updating trade license and others.

