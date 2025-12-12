MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed a strategic 15-year agreement with Kuwait-based oilfield engineering services firm SPETCO Middle East LLC to develop the Budoor Tayseer Gas Project, a key component of the Sultanate’s long-term energy security agenda.

The project is designed to deliver 2 million standard cubic metres per day of sweet gas, 950 cubic metres per day of condensate and 80 tonnes per day of sulphur pellets, contributing significantly to PDO’s production targets and enhancing recovery from the Budoor and Tayseer fields.

Executed under a Design, Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (DBOOM) model, the development also embeds strong Omanisation commitments — 30% during the execution phase and rising to 85% by Year 7 of operations — supported by training and internships through the Eidaad programme to build future O&M talent.

PDO said the partnership will further boost In-Country Value (ICV) through local procurement, supplier development, job creation and capacity building, noting that the agreement “strengthens PDO’s growth programme and ensures long-term gas security for the Sultanate.”

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).