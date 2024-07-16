Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the commissioning of a water reservoir in the Lusaily area and connected it to DEWA’s water network. The project has a storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons (MIG) and cost AED 157.4 million.

“Thanks to our advanced infrastructure, innovation, and robust scientific planning, we continue to meet the growing demand for water according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. By constructing new water reservoirs, we aim to increase the water flow across Dubai and raise the volume of water reserves. This meets the growing demand, supports the sustainable development goals of Dubai, and increases the efficiency and reliability of our water networks. We aim to increase the water storage capacity in Dubai to 1121.3 million gallons of desalinated water by 2025,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The reinforced concrete 60-million-gallon reservoir in Lusaily has been constructed adjacent to the existing reservoir, which has a capacity of 120 MIG of desalinated water. DEWA has recently commissioned a 120 MIG water reservoir in Enkhali and connected it to Dubai’s water network.

