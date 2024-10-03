Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that it has successfully won the bid to host the 2025 Executive Committee Meeting (EXCOM 2025) of the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation (WeGO). This achievement marks Abu Dhabi as the first city in the Middle East to host this high-level annual event in the global smart and sustainable cities sector.

EXCOM, a prestigious annual gathering, provides a platform to review the Secretariat’s accomplishments and outline the strategic agenda for the organisation’s future. It encourages diverse perspectives through open discussions with observers from local governments and institutions. Bringing together governors, mayors, and chief information officers, alongside smart city experts from public entities, academia, and the private sector, the conference celebrates achievements in e-government and smart city initiatives while fostering knowledge exchange, sharing best practices, and exploring collaboration opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, HE Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT said: "Hosting this event is a testament to our continuous efforts and dedication to positioning Abu Dhabi as a world leader in urban development, smart technologies, and sustainability. We are honoured that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to host this unique event, where we will welcome global leaders to our Emirate, showcase our latest initiatives, and gain insights from international and regional experts. We look forward to building strategic partnerships that advance urban progress and foster a more innovative and sustainable future."

The announcement follows DMT’s recent participation in EXCOM 2024, which took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan. During the event, a senior delegation showcased Abu Dhabi’s notable initiatives in the realm of smart city advancements as well as participated in a series of engaging discussions on sustainable urban development.

