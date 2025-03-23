Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), the regulatory body overseeing the emirate’s social sector, has launched the third edition of the "Capacity Building" program—an intensive academic diploma designed to enhance the skills and competencies of social care professionals. This initiative is an outcome of DCD’s continuous efforts to develop the social sector and ensure the highest professional standards. The program aims to ensure compliance with DCD’s licensing requirements and uphold the best standards of professional excellence. Nearly 130 professionals who previously did not meet the educational qualifications required for obtaining a professional license in Abu Dhabi have been selected to register for this initiative, highlighting DCD's commitment to quality social care and professional development.

The "Capacity Building" program not only helps participants meet licensing requirements but also empowers them with essential knowledge and skills to elevate their professional performance. The department underscores the importance of licensing in the social care sector, given the crucial role these professionals play in delivering high-quality services that contribute to the improved quality of life and overall well-being of community members. Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at DCD, emphasized that licensing social care professionals ensures the delivery of services based on high professional and ethical standards. He highlighted that the program reflects DCD’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and supportive social environment.

He stated:

"We are committed to encouraging social care professionals to develop their skills and enhance their competencies, as this has a profound positive impact on the quality and sustainability of services provided. By ensuring that professionals meet the highest standards, DCD upholds its commitment to delivering high-quality services through qualified and licensed specialists. Licensing is a crucial step in safeguarding society from unethical practices while maintaining adherence to international standards related to education and experience.”

The "Capacity Building" program has already made a significant impact, with 153 professionals successfully completing its first and second editions. These participants specialized in various social care fields, including non-clinical psychology, social work, and counselling (family and marriage counselling) have further strengthened Abu Dhabi’s social care workforce.

DCD continues to emphasize the importance of meeting professional competency standards to obtain a social care license, ensuring that beneficiaries receive quality services while fostering sustainable social development in Abu Dhabi.