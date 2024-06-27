Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on licensing social care professionals working in technical and vocational education and training institutions across Abu Dhabi.

This MoU aims to strengthen the partnership between DCD and ACTVET by integrating their efforts to license social care professionals in all institutions affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training. The objective is to ensure that social care services in Abu Dhabi adhere to the highest global standards, thereby enhancing the quality of life for residents.

His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, commented on the signing, saying: "We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, a key player in supplying the labor market with skilled professionals. This partnership is crucial in our mission to enhance the social sector in Abu Dhabi. The memorandum marks a significant step towards developing the social care sector in the emirate, ensuring a stable social environment built on the highest standards. By guaranteeing the quality of services provided by social care professionals in ACTVET-affiliated institutions, we are committed to improving the field of social care and the overall quality of life in our community."

He further added, "The Department of Community Development, through its relevant social sector authorities, is dedicated to providing top-tier social care services and licensing specialized professionals in line with existing regulations. This ensures their competence and adherence to legislation, enabling them to deliver services according to the highest professional standards."

His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of ACTVET, underscored the importance of this agreement, stating, "This MoU exemplifies the cooperation between government agencies focused on enhancing the capabilities of social care workers within the education and vocational training sectors. It ensures the quality of the social care sector in Abu Dhabi."

He stated, "This cooperation highlights the ongoing efforts made by ACTVET to support and develop social care professionals and is in line with international standards for community service."

Dr. Al Shamsi added, "This collaboration emphasizes ACTVET's ongoing efforts to support and develop social care professionals in line with international community service standards. Developing national competencies in this field enables them to provide social services at the highest levels of quality and excellence, which is integral to our work culture at ACTVET."

The terms of the agreement are based on DCD’s role in licensing social care professionals working in social facilities in the emirate. The agreement includes providing the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training with updates on the requirements and standards of social care professionals by the DCD. ACTVET is committed to providing DCD with information related to social care professionals working in its affiliated agencies and institutions, ensuring compliance with the requirements for licensing social care professionals.

