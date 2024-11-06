Dr. Layla Al Hyas: We are working within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination to implement initiatives and programmes to protect, empower and integrate people of determination

Asma Al-Azari: receiving cases of abuse reported to ensure immediate intervention to protect people of determination via The Family Care Authority's call Center at 800-444

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi today unveiled its policy on the Protection of People of Determination, which comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination that was launched in 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The policy will be activated in collaboration with Family Care Authority, which consider the central body for receiving all cases of people with disability that will be addressed in cooperation with other relevant stakeholders and authorities, strategic partners and community members in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The policy aims to provide the support and protection to people of determination from all forms of maltreatment including abuse, neglect, exploitation and discrimination based on disability by establishing, unifying and activating a systematic mechanism. It will ensure that people with disabilities have access to protection measures and services tailored to their needs. This starts with raising community awareness and prevention and early detection of cases of abuse, reporting, conducting evaluation, and providing the necessary interventions to protect people with disabilities, so they can enjoy a safe life away from exposure to any type of maltreatment.

In addition, the policy emphasises that protecting people of determination is the responsibility of everyone, including families, workers, and service providers across various sectors. It seeks to raise community awareness of the rights of people of determination, the mechanisms for reporting cases of any maltreatment, and highlight the efforts made by Abu Dhabi government to build a supportive and empowering society and environment for people of determination.

Furthermore, it is crucial to reduce behavioural, communication, physical, and institutional barriers that people of determination face within their environment, to enable them to fully participate in society on an equal basis with others.

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, The Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, emphasised that the department's committed to establish a culture of safeguarding people of determination by ensuring their right to access the required protection they need. The policy was developed with the active involvement of people of determination and the associations representing them within the community, ensuring their voices were heard throughout the different stages of the policy development, with the goal of creating a comprehensive protection system that directly addresses and meets their needs.

Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas added: “The launch of this policy comes as part of our ongoing efforts towards enhancing the rights of people of determination and provide them with opportunities that integrate them into all aspects of life. We achieve this by removing obstacles and motivating them to achieve their full potential, which is an important step towards reinforcing a permanent and ongoing commitment to improve their quality of life, and enhancing equal access to their rights, opportunities, services, thereby taking us closer to achieving societal justice.”

Al Hyas stressed, “We are fully aware that change begins within society itself. Educating individuals and institutions about the importance of adopting comprehensive practices and policies that ensure equality and respect for all segments of society, especially people of determination, is crucial. Our commitment extends beyond merely providing rights; we strive to create a societal shift and culture that celebrates human diversity and values each individual's unique potential, fostering a sense of belonging and cohesion in our community.”

She continued: “Empowering people of determination to obtain the right of protection is one of our most important priorities. Since the launch of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination in 2020 in cooperation with various entities, we have implemented many initiatives and programmes to support and empower people of determination. Protecting their rights, including the right of protection, is the responsibility of everyone — those who work with people of determination, their family members, and every member of society. It is essential for everyone to be aware of these rights, particularly the right of protection and access to protection services, and to participate in the collective efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government to safeguard and integrate them into society.”

H.E.Asma Al Azri Family cases sector executive director, family care authority, said: “We firmly believe that safeguarding people of determination is not just a social obligation but also an investment in our society's future. Therefore, the Family Care Authority is dedicated to ensuring the success and inclusivity of this policy by working in harmony with the government of Abu Dhabi and following the framework of the 2020 Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination. With Abu Dhabi's vision for a more inclusive and tolerant society, the Family Care Authority is committed to implementing this policy at the highest level of efficiency in cooperation with our strategic partners and stakeholders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Our goal is to activate a unified and systematic mechanism to receive the files of beneficiaries of people of determination, make necessary assessments cases, and provide services and specialized care, as well as necessary care. We also aim to take proactive preventative measures in addition to receiving cases of abuse reported to ensure immediate intervention to protect people of determination via The Family Care Authority's call Center at 800-444.

This policy will undoubtedly enrich the role of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the global effort to protect and empower people of determination. Through concerted efforts with our strategic partners, we envision a society where People of Determination can thrive and serve as a source of inspiration for everyone”.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

Connect with DCD on social media:

@DCDAbuDhabi Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn| YouTube