New leadership appointment in the Middle East

Long-term commitment to regional growth and partnerships

Leverages global technology leadership to support evolving vehicle requirements

DUBAI: Clarios, the global leader in advanced low voltage battery technologies, has appointed Prakash GN as Sales Director Middle East, effective February 1, 2026. In this role, Prakash leads the regional aftermarket business, with a focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding partner networks and driving sustainable growth across one of Clarios’ fastest growing regions.

Prakash GN brings over 25 years of international commercial experience in the battery industry across Asia and the Middle East. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions with responsibility for regional operations, export markets, and distributor network development. His deep understanding of diverse market environments and long-term partner collaboration positions him strongly to advance Clarios’ strategic ambitions in the region.

The appointment reflects Clarios’ commitment to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East, where demand for advanced battery solutions continues to rise as vehicles become increasingly digitized and operate under challenging climatic conditions.

Commenting on the appointment and the regional opportunity, Prakash GN said:

“Over the next two to three years, my focus is to further strengthen Clarios’ market position in the Middle East by building on the company’s global technology leadership and increasing the relevance of its premium brands, including VARTA and OPTIMA. As the global market leader in low-voltage battery solutions, Clarios provides a strong foundation for sustainable growth. A key priority in the Middle East will be developing robust, long-term partnerships with our channel partners to deliver superior value to customers.”

Clarios’ regional portfolio spans conventional SLI (Starting, Lighting, Ignition) batteries through Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) to Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) technology. AGM batteries support functions such as start stop systems and deliver long service life, high charge acceptance and strong power performance. Supported by Clarios’ patented PowerFrame® technology and a sealed, maintenance free design, they are well suited to vehicles operating under demanding Middle Eastern conditions and higher electrical loads.

