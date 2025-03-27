The Ajman Transport Authority, in collaboration with BPC, a global leader in payment solutions, has announced the launch of an open-loop and contactless payment system in public transport buses. Powered by BPC’s O-CITY platform, this system is a next-generation solution for fare collection in the transport sector and smart cities.

Through this initiative, the Authority aims to offer passengers a seamless and multimodal travel experience while advancing digital transformation in Ajman’s public transport sector. This effort is part of its ongoing strategy to develop smart transportation systems and enhance service efficiency. This pioneering achievement positions the Ajman Transport Authority as the first entity in the country to implement this technology, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward a more advanced and innovative future in transport.

The system enables passengers to make payments easily and securely using bank cards and smart payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and even wearable devices like smartwatches, enhancing mobility and improving the overall user experience.

Smart payment devices have been installed on all public transport buses. The service is currently active on internal routes, with plans to expand to external routes in the near future.

The "Masaar Travel" smart app has also been developed, allowing passengers to plan their journeys, track bus locations in real time, link their bank cards, and view their travel history. This enhances the overall passenger experience while supporting digital transformation across the emirate.

The project features an advanced automatic fare collection system based on zones and stops, enabling comprehensive transaction monitoring and the generation of detailed performance reports, including operational and financial data. It also includes a driver scheduling feature to ensure efficient operations, a ticket inspection system to maintain service quality, and a bus handover and takeover mechanism to ensure smooth and safe workflows.

Additionally, the system allows passengers to log in and out through multiple channels, simplifying travel and improving convenience. It also supports revenue distribution across various transport categories, including public buses and on-demand buses, contributing to effective financial operations management.

Abeer Gomaa, Service Delivery Director, MENA, O-CITY, commented: “The introduction of the innovative open-loop system in such a short timeframe was only possible thanks to the professional and forward-looking team at the Ajman Transport Authority. Their strategic vision and collaborative approach enabled the quick and efficient implementation of O-CITY.”

Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Social and Infrastructure Solutions, O-CITY, added: “Our goal at O-CITY is to help transport operators, cities, and government entities enhance the use of contactless and borderless payments and build multimodal, cashless transport systems. Through our innovative solution for smart cities and mobility, we empower entities like the Ajman Transport Authority to deliver a modern, seamless travel experience. We are proud to collaborate with the Ajman Transport Authority to drive digital transformation through the O-CITY platform.”