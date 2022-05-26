Khadija Turki:

Improving the performance of Ajman’s tourism sector is an ongoing goal

Building partnerships with the government departments and the private sector is an essential part of our strategy to promote tourism in Ajman

Ajman: Ajman Department of Tourism Development (Ajman Tourism) organized a familiarization tour for the director generals of the government departments and the GMs of the hotel establishments in the emirate, introducing them to the recently renovated Ajman Museum and its various sections, to capitalize on the role that the government entities, and the private sector play as ambassadors of the emirate by accentuating the cultural and historical identity of Ajman.

The importance of this tour stems from Ajman Tourism’s endeavors to develop partnerships between the government bodies and the private sector, as these collaborative efforts are a key factor for maintaining and sustaining the economic and tourism sectors. The tour aims to encourage the employees of these entities to become the first ambassadors of Ajman’s Museum, and spread the word about the emirate’s beautiful historical, and touristic attractions.

During the tour, the officials got acquainted with the various sections of the Ajman Museum, the largest museum in the emirate, and its great importance to Ajman’s ruling family and citizens. The museum was opened in 1991 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and was recently reopened to the public by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Besides, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and member of the UAE Supreme Council, spent his childhood and youth in it, what makes it one of the most visited historical places in the emirate, is the amazing collection of artifacts, in addition to a group of antiquities discovered in the region from previous civilizations, and photo collections recounting ways of life in the past to introduce visitors to the Emirati heritage in the pre-oil era.

The importance of the fam tour is to enhance the role of museums in preserving the heritage and cultural heritage of the emirate, and celebrate its authentic history and culture, as the first step towards the future, should be preserving the ancient heritage in its material and moral aspects.

The museum also contains 24 sections, including the room of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, in which the ruler spent many years of his childhood and youth, the old market section, traditional medicine, and herbal medicine, the living room, the traditional clothing room and a section specialized in fishing, pearl diving, and agriculture.

The dignitaries were introduced to the smart application of the Ajman Museum and the visual identity of the museum, to provide a unique interactive experience enhanced by the latest technologies to stimulate all senses, through the annotated exhibits in both Arabic and English, where the Ajman Museum Smart App aims to promote it and its features through a brief preview of what the visitor can see. It also provides a detailed audio-guided tour of all sections of the museum, the site map, working times, and how to reach the museum.

Khadija Turki, Acting Director-General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, said that museums and heritage sites represent a pivotal component of the UAE’s history in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular, as they reflect the originality and legacies of our parents and grandparents lives, hence, our role is to protect, preserve and present it to future generations in a rich and diverse manner as well as in an interesting and sophisticated style to keep pace with the latest global technical means.

Turki confirmed that the participation of the partners in the tour confirms everyone’s commitment to strengthening the cooperation in order to improve the performance of the tourism sector in the emirate.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD)

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/