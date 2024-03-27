The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from “LIDE EMIRATES”, of the Brazilian business group “LIDE”, to discuss partnership and cooperation mechanisms, exchange of experiences and best practices between the two parties, and promote the investment opportunities available in Ajman in addition to the possibility of increasing the volume of trade exchange between Ajman and Brazil.

The delegation was received at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters by Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber. The delegation of the Brazilian “LIDE EMIRATES” group was headed by Rodrigo Paiva, the Group President.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ali Al Kaitoob welcomed the attendees and stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to strengthen its cooperation with the Brazilian “LIDE” group as one of the leading global institutions in increasing the volume of direct trade and investments between countries.

Al Kaitoob stated that the Ajman Chamber aims to develop a network of renewed global economic relations that supports opportunities for expansion and business development in Ajman and to promote various investment opportunities in Ajman, “such as industrial, commercial, tourism, service, real estate, building and construction, educational, health and other sectors.” He also provided an overview of the qualitative components of Ajman’s economy, the ease of doing business, and the complementarity of the government service environment in Ajman.

The meeting discussed opportunities to increase the volume of bilateral trade between Ajman and Brazil, and they agreed on the necessity of organizing a series of specialized business forums according to the targeted economic sectors, bringing together business owners and officials from Brazil and Ajman, in addition to intensifying joint meetings to exchange information and statistics supporting the achievement of the objectives of the two parties.

For his part, Rodrigo Paiva, the President of the “LIDE EMIRATES” group, expressed the group’s interest in learning about investment possibilities in Ajman and praised the level of investment opportunities provided by Ajman, which will open new horizons for future cooperation between the Brazilian business group “LIDE" and the Ajman Chamber.