Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) – the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector –today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Technology Innovation Institute, VentureOne, Finstreet Limited, ADI DLT Foundation, and Advanced Real Estate Services. This landmark agreement establishes a comprehensive framework bringing together six key entities to advance blockchain technology integration within Abu Dhabi's real estate sector in a unified effort to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security across real estate transactions and services.

Each participating organization maintains its operational independence while contributing specialized resources, expertise, and technologies toward achieving shared objectives through coordinated project initiatives. This collaborative model reflects Abu Dhabi’s strategy, which revolves around identifying key opportunities and strategic enablers to unlock forward-looking economic impact in the real estate sector.

Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: "This strategic partnership marks a pivotal step in our journey to position Abu Dhabi as a global frontrunner in real estate innovation. By harnessing blockchain technology, we are establishing a foundation for property transactions that are transparent, efficient and reliable – delivering value to investors, residents and the broader real estate ecosystem.”

He added “This collaboration reflects our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that elevate service standards and reinforces market trust. Our long-term vision encompasses optimizing asset management, enabling cross-border transactions, and enhancing data interoperability across government services. These initiatives are key to strengthening the sector’s fundamentals and accelerating Abu Dhabi’s leadership in real estate digitalization.”

“Blockchain doesn’t just record transactions—it facilitates smarter transactions, building trust and security into each one," said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII. "TII and VentureOne are working together with these partners to develop and deploy advanced blockchain solutions that will automate ownership transfers, tokenize real estate ownership, lower barriers to investment, and and ultimately strengthen market integrity. Together, we’re positioning Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for blockchain innovation.”

“Through ADI Chain and Finstreet, we are building the foundations of a sovereign digital economy for Abu Dhabi, one that connects real-world assets financial infrastructure, and the Technology Rails for IHC and FAB's Dirham-backed Stablecoin under a unified vision. By merging institutional-grade blockchain systems with innovative market platforms, we’re creating a globally trusted framework for how real assets are owned, financed, and traded,” said Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member at the ADI Foundation and Managing Director at Finstreet

“At ADRES, we are proud to join this strategic collaboration led by ADREC, which represents a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey toward digital transformation,” said Moath Maqbol, General Manager of Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES). “This partnership underscores our shared vision of advancing transparency, trust, and efficiency in the real estate sector through blockchain innovation. By contributing our expertise in digital real estate solutions, ADRES aims to enable smarter, more secure, and seamless property transactions that strengthen investor confidence and support Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in real estate technology.”

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework to explore the application of blockchain technology in transforming the real estate landscape. Through pilot initiatives in areas such as property registration, title validation, transaction management, shared ownership models, and digital asset integration, the partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and simplify processes—all while aligning with relevant regulatory and international standards.

By integrating blockchain with existing property databases and digital identity systems, the initiative will improve data accuracy, accelerate transaction workflows, and offer greater visibility into ownership records—ultimately fostering trust and confidence across the market.

In line with broader Abu Dhabi innovation efforts encompassing data analytics, automation, and smart infrastructure, the MoU also includes knowledge-sharing programs and professional development workshops to support industry-wide digital readiness. These efforts are designed to facilitate widespread adoption of transformative technologies and reinforce the region’s position as a forward-looking hub for real estate excellence.

About ADREC

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) officially launched the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) in November 2023 to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

