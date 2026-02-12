Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a new public tender under the Musataha programme, and is inviting fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to participate and submit proposals to develop and operate new commercial markets across two prime mainland locations in Abu Dhabi, including Khalifa City and Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

These commercial markets will contribute to supporting local communities by offering high-quality retail and service facilities that cater to the daily needs of residents in these areas. The markets will play a vital role in strengthening community infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic activity, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and fostering balanced urban development.

The project represents a rare investment opportunity within established mainland districts where the availability of commercial land is limited. The two plots include a site in Khalifa City with an area of approximately 1,000 square metres and a site in Mohamed Bin Zayed City with an area of approximately 1,393 square metres. Situated within neighbourhoods experiencing continued population growth, the markets are well placed to serve expanding residential communities and benefit from stable daily footfall long term.

Businesses interested in submitting proposals may access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines via the 'Investment Map' on the ADIO website. Bidders can download the RFP documents by visiting the following link: https://finder.adio.gov.ae/find/domestic/map.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which will open on 12 February 2026 and will close on 30 March 2026 at 5:00 PM (UAE time).

